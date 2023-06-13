How to get Spire armor trim in Minecraft

The Minecraft 1.20 update introduced a few key aspects to the game the community needed. One was armor trims, which finally allowed armor pieces and set to be customized beyond enchanting them. They can have a new color scheme with these, so the armor trims are naturally highly sought after. The Spire armor trim is already becoming very popular.

It's not easy to find, though. Here's where it can spawn and what you can do once you find it.

Finding the Spire armor trim in Minecraft 1.20

The Spire armor trim is, unfortunately, pretty rare. There's only one place where crafters can find the smithing template for it, and that is in an End City. This makes sense since the trim is themed like the alternate dimension, but it doesn't make it easier to find.

All armor trims in the game (Image via Mojang)

Head to an End City and cross your fingers when you're in the End. If you're lucky, there will be a chest. In that chest, there could be the Spire smithing template. It has a 6.7% chance of being in the chest. This is consistent across both Java and Bedrock Edition.

Once you find it, you don't have to keep searching for other End Cities and praying that they have chests. There is a duplication recipe in Minecraft that prevents you from needing to organically find all four smithing templates for each piece of armor.

While in the End, you will need to collect Purpur Block to make it. The purple blocks are pretty standard at End Cities, so mine some. It is mined with a pickaxe because otherwise, it doesn't drop.

It can also be crafted with four popped chorus fruits. Make sure you get more than a few blocks so you can make the duplicates. You will also need seven diamonds, so this method is not cheap.

Combine the seven diamonds, the smithing template, and the Purpur Block on the crafting table. In Minecraft 1.20 Java, you'll need to put the Purpur in the middle with the template over top of it. The diamonds then surround them in the remaining spaces.

This turns one Spire smithing template into two. You can then take one of the templates and repeat the process. This will again turn it into two, giving you three in total.

Do this one more time, and you'll have enough to put the trim on a pair of Minecraft leggings, boots, a helmet, and a chestplate.

This will cost you 21 diamonds and three Purpur Blocks, so ensure you have all the materials before beginning. Once you have the Spire armor trim in Minecraft, put it, an ingot of some kind, and the armor into the smithing table.

