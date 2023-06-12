Minecraft smithing template guide: How to find, uses, and more

The Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update brought new features like blocks, items, mobs, biomes, and structures. One such brand-new type of item is the smithing template. It comes with a change to the smithing table's GUI. Now players can use the smithing table in a completely new way using smithing templates.

However, many players might still be learning to use all the new blocks and items that came with the latest update. Hence, here is a simple guide about smithing templates and using them in Minecraft.

Everything to know about new smithing template items in Minecraft

Two types of smithing templates

There are two types of smithing templates in Minecraft, used for different purposes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Firstly, players must understand that there are two types of smithing templates. Since the smithing table was primarily used to upgrade diamond gear to netherite, Mojang added a new smithing template called Netherite Upgrade in the 1.20 update. This item will also be necessary to upgrade any diamond gear to netherite.

Apart from that one smithing template, most of them are armor trims. They can add designs to armor parts and are solely for cosmetic purposes.

The game has one netherite upgrade smithing template and 15 armor trim smithing templates.

Where to find all smithing templates

Smithing templates can be found in various structures in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

These items are scattered in all kinds of new and existing structures in all three realms. Hence, players must travel far and wide, load fresh chunks, and loot structures to obtain them. Here is a list of all the smithing templates and where to find them:

Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template - Bastion Remnant - 100% chance in the treasure chest

Coast Armor Trim Smithing Template - Shipwreck - 16.7%

Dune Armor Trim Smithing Template - Desert Temple - 14.3%

Eye Armor Trim Smithing Template - Stronghold - 100% chance in library chest

Rib Armor Trim Smithing Template - Nether Fortress - 6.7%

Sentry Armor Trim Smithing Template - Pillager Outpost - 25%

Snout Armor Trim Smithing Template - Bastion Remnant - 8.3%

Spire Armor Trim Smithing Template - End City - 6.7%

Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template - Woodland Mansion - 50%

Ward Armor Trim Smithing Template - Ancient City - 5%

Wild Armor Trim Smithing Template - Jungle Temple - 33.3%

Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruims - 8.3%

Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruims - 8.3%

Host Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruims - 8.3%

Raiser Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruims - 8.3%

How to duplicate smithing templates

Smithing templates can be duplicated using seven diamonds and a particular block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Smithing templates can be copied by crafting them with seven diamonds and a specific block. Here are all the partnerships needed to duplicate every smithing template:

Netherite Upgrade - Netherrack

Netherrack Sentry Armor Trim - Cobblestone

Cobblestone Dune Armor Trim - Sandstone

Sandstone Coast Armor Trim - Cobblestone

Cobblestone Wild Armor Trim - Mossy Cobblestone

Mossy Cobblestone Tide Armor Trim - Prismarine

Prismarine Ward Armor Trim - Cobbled Deepslate

Cobbled Deepslate Vex Armor Trim - Cobblestone

Cobblestone Rib Armor Trim - Netherrack

Netherrack Snout Armor Trim - Blackstone

Blackstone Eye Armor Trim - End Stone

End Stone Spire Armor Trim - Purpur Block

Purpur Block Wayfinder Armor Trim - Terracotta

Terracotta Shaper Armor Trim - Terracotta

Terracotta Host Armor Trim - Terracotta

Terracotta Raiser Armor Trim - Terracotta

How to use smithing templates

Smithing templates can be applied to gear using a smithing table in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

To use smithing templates, players must place an armor part (or any other diamond gear for netherite upgrade), the smithing table of choice (or netherite upgrade smithing template), and any particular earch material (netherite in specific for netherite upgrade) to use them properly.

Any earth material like iron, emerald, redstone, lapis lazuli, amethyst shard, nether quartz, netherite, diamond, gold, and copper can be placed. They mainly change the color of the armor trim design.

