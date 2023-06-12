Minecraft smithing template guide: How to find, uses, and more

The Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update brought new features like blocks, items, mobs, biomes, and structures. One such brand-new type of item is the smithing template. It comes with a change to the smithing table's GUI. Now players can use the smithing table in a completely new way using smithing templates.
However, many players might still be learning to use all the new blocks and items that came with the latest update. Hence, here is a simple guide about smithing templates and using them in Minecraft.
Everything to know about new smithing template items in Minecraft
Two types of smithing templates
Firstly, players must understand that there are two types of smithing templates. Since the smithing table was primarily used to upgrade diamond gear to netherite, Mojang added a new smithing template called Netherite Upgrade in the 1.20 update. This item will also be necessary to upgrade any diamond gear to netherite.
Apart from that one smithing template, most of them are armor trims. They can add designs to armor parts and are solely for cosmetic purposes.
The game has one netherite upgrade smithing template and 15 armor trim smithing templates.
Where to find all smithing templates
These items are scattered in all kinds of new and existing structures in all three realms. Hence, players must travel far and wide, load fresh chunks, and loot structures to obtain them. Here is a list of all the smithing templates and where to find them:
- Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template - Bastion Remnant - 100% chance in the treasure chest
- Coast Armor Trim Smithing Template - Shipwreck - 16.7%
- Dune Armor Trim Smithing Template - Desert Temple - 14.3%
- Eye Armor Trim Smithing Template - Stronghold - 100% chance in library chest
- Rib Armor Trim Smithing Template - Nether Fortress - 6.7%
- Sentry Armor Trim Smithing Template - Pillager Outpost - 25%
- Snout Armor Trim Smithing Template - Bastion Remnant - 8.3%
- Spire Armor Trim Smithing Template - End City - 6.7%
- Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template - Woodland Mansion - 50%
- Ward Armor Trim Smithing Template - Ancient City - 5%
- Wild Armor Trim Smithing Template - Jungle Temple - 33.3%
- Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruims - 8.3%
- Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruims - 8.3%
- Host Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruims - 8.3%
- Raiser Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruims - 8.3%
How to duplicate smithing templates
Smithing templates can be copied by crafting them with seven diamonds and a specific block. Here are all the partnerships needed to duplicate every smithing template:
- Netherite Upgrade - Netherrack
- Sentry Armor Trim - Cobblestone
- Dune Armor Trim - Sandstone
- Coast Armor Trim - Cobblestone
- Wild Armor Trim - Mossy Cobblestone
- Tide Armor Trim - Prismarine
- Ward Armor Trim - Cobbled Deepslate
- Vex Armor Trim - Cobblestone
- Rib Armor Trim - Netherrack
- Snout Armor Trim - Blackstone
- Eye Armor Trim - End Stone
- Spire Armor Trim - Purpur Block
- Wayfinder Armor Trim - Terracotta
- Shaper Armor Trim - Terracotta
- Host Armor Trim - Terracotta
- Raiser Armor Trim - Terracotta
How to use smithing templates
To use smithing templates, players must place an armor part (or any other diamond gear for netherite upgrade), the smithing table of choice (or netherite upgrade smithing template), and any particular earch material (netherite in specific for netherite upgrade) to use them properly.
Any earth material like iron, emerald, redstone, lapis lazuli, amethyst shard, nether quartz, netherite, diamond, gold, and copper can be placed. They mainly change the color of the armor trim design.