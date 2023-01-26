How to get every template for armor trims in Minecraft

Thanks to the recent Java Edition snapshot 23w04a, Minecraft players are receiving a brand new look at the update 1.20's content. Within this lone snapshot comes a bevy of new content, including a reworked smithing table system and smithing templates to be used alongside it.

The smithing templates included in the latest snapshot serve two primary functions. 11 of the current in-game templates provide the ability for Minecraft players to trim their armor with various patterns and materials. Interestingly, the final template will be used to upgrade diamond armor into netherite armor, making the process of obtaining netherite gear somewhat difficult in comparison to before.

Players who are looking for ways to trim their armor will have to get acquainted with Minecraft's generated structures, as they're one of two ways to obtain the new smithing templates.

Where to find each armor trim smithing template in Minecraft Snapshot 23w04a

Hundreds of armor trim combinations are possible, thanks to the smithing templates in Minecraft (Image via BrosClanYt/YouTube)

As they currently exist in snapshot 23w04a, players can find smithing templates for armor trims in two ways: They can either loot them from chests in various generated structures in the Overworld, Nether, and End, or they can kill elder guardian mobs, who have a 20% chance of dropping a random template when slain. Unless players already have a thriving elder guardian farm set up, they may want to know which generated structures can provide certain smithing templates.

The location of every armor trim smithing template in Minecraft Java 23w04a

Coast Trim - Shipwrecks (11.1% chance to appear in chests)

- Shipwrecks (11.1% chance to appear in chests) Dune Trim - Desert Pyramids (11.1% chance to appear in chests)

- Desert Pyramids (11.1% chance to appear in chests) Eye Trim - Strongholds (9.1% chance to appear in chests)

- Strongholds (9.1% chance to appear in chests) Rib Trim - Nether Fortresses (4.8% chance to appear in chests)

- Nether Fortresses (4.8% chance to appear in chests) Sentry Trim - Pillager Outposts (20% chance to appear in chests)

- Pillager Outposts (20% chance to appear in chests) Snout Trim - Bastion Remnants (4.8% chance to appear in chests)

- Bastion Remnants (4.8% chance to appear in chests) Spire Trim - End Cities (4.8% chance to appear in chests)

- End Cities (4.8% chance to appear in chests) Tide Trim - Ocean Monuments (Chance of being found in chests is currently unconfirmed)

- Ocean Monuments (Chance of being found in chests is currently unconfirmed) Vex Trim - Woodland Mansions (4.8% chance to appear in chests)

- Woodland Mansions (4.8% chance to appear in chests) Ward Trim - Ancient Cities (4.8% chance to appear in chests)

- Ancient Cities (4.8% chance to appear in chests) Wild Trim - Jungle Temples (20% chance to appear in chests)

It should be noted that while these percentages and locations are the current ones being used in Java, they may likely change by the time that this content is released for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's Preview Program. Java and Bedrock tend to have separate loot appearance chances in various categories, so the results could vary when smithing templates officially make their way to Bedrock.

Furthermore, it's unclear if the elder guardian smithing template drops are affected by the Looting Enchantment in Minecraft. It's certainly possible, considering that Looting affects item drops by mobs, but the community has yet to confirm this fact. Whatever the case may be, taking armor trim drops from slain elder guardians will likely be a solid option, even if it happens to be randomized.

While it may take some time to obtain a particular template that you require from killing elder guardians, this search can be greatly shortened with an efficient guardian farm in place.

