5 best Minecraft enchantments for beating elder guardians

In Minecraft, elder guardians are the protectors of ocean monuments. Each monument has three elder guardians. To conquer an ocean monument, players have to defeat all three elder guardians.

Elder guardians affect nearby players with Mining Fatigue. This effect reduces mining and attack speed. Due to this, the first step is to kill the elder guardians. They are one of the strongest mobs in the game. It has 40 hearts, which is just ten less than an iron golem.

To kill the elder guardians, players need a full arsenal of potions, weapons, and armor with the best enchantments. This article focuses on some of the best enchantments for the battle against formidable elder guardians in Minecraft.

Elder Guardians in Minecraft: 5 Best Enchantments to beat them

#5 - Respiration

Respiration is a unique enchantment mainly used for underwater exploration and battles. It is helmet-only enchantment that increases breathing time underwater.

Respiration III increases underwater breathing time by up to 45 seconds. With respiration, players won't waste time their catching breath but instead focus on their battle against elder guardians.

#4 - Protection

Protection is one of the best armor enchantments in the game. This enchantment increases the damage reduction of any armor when applied. It is a must-have enchantment for fighting all mob types since it reduces all kinds of damage.

Remember that protection is incompatible with other protection enchantments such as blast protection, projectile protection, and fire protection.

#3 - Depth Strider

Depth Strides is a boot-only enchantment that lets players travel faster underwater. With level three Depth Strider boots, players can travel underwater at the same speed as land in Minecraft.

During the fight against the elder guardian, a player has to escape from their Laser attacks quickly. Using depth strider boots, players can swiftly swim away from elder guardians.

#2 - Sharpness

Since arrows don't work underwater, the best choice for slaying an elder guardian is melee weapons. Sharpness is one of the best enchantments for swords and axes in Minecraft. This increases the overall damage done in one swipe.

Elder guardians can inflict thorn damage when a player strikes with a melee weapon. Using sharpness, players can quickly kill the elder guardian before it causes tons of damage.

#1 - Impaling

Planning to kill aquatic mobs? Take an impaling trident for dealing extra damage. Impaling is a trident-only enchantment that inflicts additional damage to underwater creatures, including guardians and elder guardians. With impaling, players can take down three guardians without breaking any sweat in Minecraft.