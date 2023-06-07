5 rarest armor trims in Minecraft 1.20 update

Armor trims are brand-new additions to Minecraft. This is thanks to the latest 1.20 update labeled Trails and Tales. Armor trims are new patterns players can apply to their protective gear to make them seem personalized. They are found around the world of Minecraft, including via drops from chests and enemies. However, they are not necessarily guaranteed drops. Instead, each trim has a set chance of spawning.

This means some of them are rarer than others. Given there are almost a dozen armor trims to choose from, let's take a look at the rarest ones players can encounter in this game.

Which are the 5 rarest armor trims in Minecraft 1.20?

5) Rib

Scott (ECKOSOLDIER)⛏️ @eckoxsoldier What is your favourite Armor Trim so far?



mine has to be the Rib template What is your favourite Armor Trim so far? mine has to be the Rib template https://t.co/ijC8Ejz0yO

The Rib armor trim is found in the Nether dimension. To access this realm, players must craft a Nether portal. When in that dimension, the trim can be found in randomly spawned chests around the region's castle-like areas.

This item also has a 6.7% chance of dropping from the Nether Fortress chests. However, do note that Nether fortresses can spawn mobs like Blazes and Skeletons. So players should be adequately equipped before trying to conquer them.

4) Spire

🌸 Mika 🌸 @mikaluminous ALL THESE ARMOR TRIMS ARE SO COOL WHAAT these r all with diamond as the material cus i personally think its coolest on netherite and im in looove with the pattern on the Spire trim (far right one) tho itll be a painnn to find all of the upgrades naturally i want to collect em all ALL THESE ARMOR TRIMS ARE SO COOL WHAAT these r all with diamond as the material cus i personally think its coolest on netherite and im in looove with the pattern on the Spire trim (far right one) tho itll be a painnn to find all of the upgrades naturally i want to collect em all https://t.co/vSvirmniFr

This one can be found in fortresses called End Cities. The End is an alternate dimension that's home to bizarre creatures called Endermen. This eerie realm that houses these mysterious castles and entities is accessed using the End Portal. Like the Rib, the Spire armor trim has a 6.7% spawn chance as well.

3) Ward

Cavinator1 @_Cavinator1_ And here is my updated list of Armor Trims and their chances.

The new Silence Armor Trim is 4 times as rare as the Ward Armor Trim, and each Trail Ruin Armor Trim has the same rarity as Pottery Shards from that structure. And here is my updated list of Armor Trims and their chances.The new Silence Armor Trim is 4 times as rare as the Ward Armor Trim, and each Trail Ruin Armor Trim has the same rarity as Pottery Shards from that structure. https://t.co/PuiF1y0o5X

The Ward armor trim drop's location might be easy to guess, thanks to its name. For those unaware, it can be obtained in the Deep Dark biome. This is where terrifying creatures called Wardens lurk. More precisely, these monsters are found in Ancient Cities within Deep Dark. They house the chest containing this Ward trim. It has a mere 5% drop chance.

2) Host/Raiser

Cross ⚙ @CrossFace22 5 NUEVOS ARMOR TRIMS:



- Tenemos 4 nuevos Armor Trims que se encuentran en las nuevas Trail Ruins:



• Wayfinder

• Raiser

• Shaper

• Host



- Tenemos 1 nuevo Armor Trim que se encuentra ahora en las Ancient Cities:



• Silence



- Aquí se pueden observar en orden de mención: 5 NUEVOS ARMOR TRIMS:- Tenemos 4 nuevos Armor Trims que se encuentran en las nuevas Trail Ruins:• Wayfinder• Raiser• Shaper• Host- Tenemos 1 nuevo Armor Trim que se encuentra ahora en las Ancient Cities:• Silence- Aquí se pueden observar en orden de mención: ⭐ 5 NUEVOS ARMOR TRIMS:- Tenemos 4 nuevos Armor Trims que se encuentran en las nuevas Trail Ruins:• Wayfinder• Raiser• Shaper• Host- Tenemos 1 nuevo Armor Trim que se encuentra ahora en las Ancient Cities:• Silence- Aquí se pueden observar en orden de mención: https://t.co/YOYNSDJ8OR

Finding two armor trims in one spot may seem unlikely, but they both come from the same source. The Host and Raiser can be obtained by brushing suspicious Gravel Blocks in Trail Ruins, which are archeological excavation sites that allow players to unearth a variety of goodies and items to learn about Minecraft's past.

While they each have an 8.3% drop chance in the Java edition of this game, the Bedrock Edition (for consoles and smartphones) makes them far rarer to obtain. In this version, both items have a 1.8% drop chance.

1) Silence

kingbdogz @kingbdogz new trims got the drip



The new "Silence" armor trim to the left is now the hardest trim to get, with only a 1% chance per chest to spawn in Ancient Cities. Definitely gonna be a challenge to get! new trims got the dripThe new "Silence" armor trim to the left is now the hardest trim to get, with only a 1% chance per chest to spawn in Ancient Cities. Definitely gonna be a challenge to get! https://t.co/FZARpc63tk

By far the rarest armor trim in this game, Silence has a spawn rate of just 1.2%. Just like the Ward armor trim, it can spawn in Ancient Cities in the Deep Dark biome. This realm spawns underground only, so it can be a bit of a hassle to hunt down. Given how perilous its environment can be, thanks to the darkness and the Warden, players should exercise caution while searching for this trim.

How to create armor trims in Minecraft 1.20

You will need Smithing Templates to create armor trims. There are 11 patterns in total, with 10 different colors. You can combine your armor with specific materials to obtain these designs for your protective gear. Trims are all cosmetic, of course, and do not offer any perks or bonuses. Armor, on the other hand, is a must-have for any adventure, be it Greenhorn or Veteran.

The world of Minecraft is more than just rainbows and sunshine, thanks to various hostile creatures that roam its open world. From zombies and spiders to the nefarious Piglins and dangerous End Dragon, threats are around every corner, especially when night falls. So these armor trims are a great way for players to personalize their adventurer as they battle through the hordes of monsters.

The 1.20 Trails and Tales update is available right now across all platforms. Minecraft's latest rendition can be enjoyed on the PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms.

Poll : 0 votes