How to get and use smithing template in Minecraft 1.20 update

Smithing templates are set to arrive in the Minecraft 1.20 update. These will be a set of brand new items that you can obtain from various existing structures around the in-game world and use to customize or upgrade your armor parts and other gear.

Of course, the smithing table and its features have been in the game for quite some time now, but they will soon undergo some major changes with the Minecraft 1.20 update. The new smithing template items will also renew your interest in exploring structures as you set out to obtain them.

How to obtain smithing templates and how to use them in Minecraft 1.20 update

What are smithing templates?

Armor Trim Smithing Templates coming in Minecraft 1.20 update. (Image via Mojang)

Firstly, it is important to understand what smithing templates are and how they can be used. These brand new items, coming in the Minecraft 1.20 update, will mainly be utilized with the smithing table to either customize the design of armor parts or upgrade any gear to netherite.

There will be two types of smithing templates - armor trims and the netherite upgrade. The former are smithing templates that can only be used to add new designs to armor parts. On the other hand, the Netherite upgrade smithing templates, as the name suggests, are essential items that you will need to upgrade any gear to netherite.

Steps to find smithing templates

New smithing templates will be found in different existing structures in Minecraft 1.20 update. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Different smithing templates will be found in different naturally generated structures. Here is a list of all the armor trim and netherite upgrade smithing tables along with where they generate:

Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template - Bastion Remnant - 100% chance in treasure chest

Coast Armor Trim Smithing Template - Shipwreck - 16.7% chance

Dune Armor Trim Smithing Template - Desert Temple - 14.3% chance

Eye Armor Trim Smithing Template - Stronghold - 100% chance in library chest

Rib Armor Trim Smithing Template - Nether Fortress - 6.7% chance

Sentry Armor Trim Smithing Template - Pillager Outpost - 25% chance

Snout Armor Trim Smithing Template - Bastion Remnant - 8.3% chance

Spire Armor Trim Smithing Template - End City - 6.7% chance

Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template - Woodland Mansion - 50% chance

Ward Armor Trim Smithing Template - Ancient City - 5% chance

Wild Armor Trim Smithing Template - Jungle Temple - 33.3% chance

Using smithing template on gear and duplicating it

Netherite upgrade can be used to convert diamond pickaxe in Minecraft 1.20 update. (Image via Mojang)

Once you obtain an armor trim or a netherite upgrade smithing template, you can use them on armor parts or on any other gear through the smithing table.

To use armor trim, simply select any armor part you want to customize and place the armor trim and the part inside the new GUI of the smithing table. Add any earth material, like iron, emerald, lapis lazuli, diamond, or netherite, and then change the color of the design.

If you want to use the netherite upgrade, simply place any diamond gear, the netherite upgrade smithing template, and a netherite ingot on the smithing table.

After obtaining a single smithing template, you can duplicate it into multiple using seven diamonds and a certain block that resembles the smithing template's texture and design. Blocks like netherrack, cobblestone, sandstone, end stone, blackstone, purpur block, pirsmarine, cobbled deepslate, or mossy cobblestone can be used to duplicate smithing templates.

Poll : 0 votes