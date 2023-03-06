Pottery shards in Minecraft 1.20 update: All you need to know

The Minecraft 1.20 update is around the corner, as Mojang has revealed all the new features that will be arriving in it. This update is quite important to millions of players as it brings the forgotten archeology feature to the sandbox title.

This feature was announced way back in 2020, when the company was working on the Caves and Cliffs update.

However, due to several reasons, the archeology feature kept getting delayed, to the point where some players started believing that it would never be released.

It will now be added with the 1.20 update, which will include new pottery shards. These are some of the main items added under the archeology feature, and loads of players will be hunting for them after the update drops.

Here is everything you need to know about them.

All about new pottery shards in Minecraft 1.20 update

What are pottery shards?

Pottery shards are new items found in suspicious sand that can be crafted into decorated pots in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Pottery shards are unique items that can be used to create decorated pots in the 1.20 update.

These can only be found inside new, suspicious sand blocks and have four different kinds of carvings on them: a bow and arrow, a stick man with its arms up, a diamond, and a skull.

Different pottery shards have different names depending on what is carved on them: Archer, Arms Up, Prize, and Skull.

Where to find pottery shards?

Desert temples and wells will generate new suspicious sand blocks in which pottery shards can be found in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, pottery shards can only be found inside suspicious sand blocks. These new blocks will also be added with the Minecraft 1.20 update and will either generate inside desert temples or desert wells.

These are highly fragile blocks that will instantly break if players try to break them with their hands or any random tool. Suspicious sand must always be brushed with a brush tool, which can be crafted manually with a feather, a copper ingot, and a stick.

However, there are several random items that can be excavated from a suspicious sand block.

Pottery shards only have a 14% chance of dropping out of the block found in desert temples, whereas they have a 42.8% chance of dropping out of the block found in desert wells.

However, these are only estimates, as the official update is yet to come in order to calculate the exact probability.

How to use pottery shards?

Pottery shards are only used to craft decorated pots in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Once players obtain the pottery shards, they can be crafted into decorated pots. Players can simply place the pottery shards on the crafting table as shown in the picture above to create the new block.

Players have the option of adding anywhere from one to all four pottery shards to a pot. The rest of the crafting slots on the decorated pot can be filled with a brick.

In this manner, there are several kinds of decorated pots players can craft. Decorated pots can also be crafted without any pottery shards by simply using bricks.

As of now, pottery shards have no other use in the Minecraft 1.20 update. However, Mojang might add more uses to the new item in the future.

