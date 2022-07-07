How to get bricks in Minecraft 1.19 update

Brick is an item in Minecraft 1.19 that can be used to create brick blocks for building structures. Building is one of the main features of the game, and players can choose from a plethora of blocks and create almost anything. Even though players usually use stone and other naturally found blocks to build bases, red bricks are also an excellent block for construction.

To create brick blocks, players first need to obtain brick items. Brick blocks can look great on buildings if players want to give them a more realistic and traditional appearance. However, the process of creating bricks can be slightly confusing, especially for newer players. This article will explain how players can create and use bricks in Minecraft 1.19 update.

Steps to create bricks in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Find and mine clay blocks

Clay blocks can be commonly found in shallow water beds or in lush caves biome (Image via Minecraft)

Brick blocks can only be found in underwater ruins and in plains village armorer houses. However, if players want to create brick items and blocks from scratch, they must find clay blocks first.

Clay naturally generates in the form of blocks and can be found in lush cave biomes. They can also be found in shallow water beds and can be created by placing new mud blocks on top of pointy dripstones as well. When players break these blocks with a non-silk touch enchanted tool, they will drop clay balls. These clay balls are essential in creating bricks.

Alternatively, players can also obtain 10 clay balls from a novice level mason villager for one emerald.

2) Smelting clay balls in a furnace

Once clay balls are obtained, they can be smelted in a furnace to obtain bricks (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have an ample amount of clay balls, they will need to smelt them in a furnace. The process of creating bricks in the game is quite similar to real life as they can be obtained by smelting clay balls. Each ball will be converted into one brick after smelting. This is one of the main uses of clay balls in the game.

Brick items can also be obtained from a novice-level mason villager for one emerald. If players find a mason villager, they can directly get loads of bricks in the game.

How to use a brick item

Crafting recipe for both flower pot and brick blocks (Image via Minecraft)

After smelting clay balls, players will obtain bricks in the form of items. These can then be crafted into two things: brick blocks and flower pots.

To craft brick blocks, players will need four brick items placed in a square-like configuration in the crafting slots. These brick blocks can then be placed anywhere and broken normally with a pickaxe.

A flower pot is a small block that can be crafted with three brick items placed in a V-shape on the crafting table. These can hold any kind of flower, cactus, or sapling as a decorative piece in Minecraft 1.19 update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far