5 things you didn't know about Clay in Minecraft

Minecraft is full of many different blocks that have different uses and can be used in a variety of builds. Clay is a versatile block that can be found naturally in the world, and can also be created in certain ways.

If players are going for a natural look, they can use clay, or it can be dried to create terracotta, which is extremely customizable for any build. Here are 5 things players didn't know about Clay.

5 things that players didn't know about Clay in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can gather clay and use it in many different ways in building. It can be gathered and made into bricks, which can be used to create buildings with some wonderful textures, or it can be dried out and made into terracotta, which has 16 different customizable color options. Truly, this is a block capable of contributing to some stunning builds.

1) Clay can be gathered using pretty much anything

One of the best parts about clay is that players can gather it very easily using any gathering tool. They can even gather it with their bare hands, although using a shovel is the fastest way of getting it. When players gather clay, it will break into 4 clay balls, regardless of whether the player has any fortune enchant on.

Therefore, the most time-effective way is to just gather it with an unenchanted golden shovel.

2) Clay can be given as a gift to the player by the mason

Players of Minecraft are able to gain clay from the mason villager upon receiving the Hero of the Village achievement. This is gained from players defeating a raid on the village. When players go past the mason after receiving this elevated status, the mason will throw a clay block to them as a gift.

Though it's not the quickest way of farming clay, it is a reliable and renewable source of the material nonetheless.

3) Changing the sound of note blocks

In Minecraft, when players place note blocks, they can change the sounds of individual note blocks. This is good for players to be able to create custom songs and play almost anything they can think of.

However, when the player puts a clay block under a note block, it will produce a special sound, which is the sound of a flute.

4) In The Wild Update (1.19), players can dry out mud to form clay

In the Minecraft Bedrock edition, players will be able to use mud and place it on top of a dripstone in order to dehydrate it.

This will, in turn, allow the player to create clay on demand and have a guaranteed way of farming clay from using mud, which can be created by adding water to dirt blocks, or finding it in a swamp in The Wild Update (1.19).

5) Clay can lead players right to diamonds

This one may sound a little strange, but finding clay in a swamp or river is a good indicator of where players can find diamonds. Using a specific method of finding a circular formation of clay, marking the center of it and facing south, players can count out 6 blocks and dig down on the 7th one in order to find diamonds. This is not always 100% accurate, but works more often than not to get a lot of diamonds.

