4 best new Minecraft house builds for returning players

If there's one thing about Minecraft that is true, it's that the player base sort of ebbs and flows. There is a consistent group of players that have kept the game going strong for more than 12 years. However, there's also a group of players that come and go.

Tons of Minecraft players play for a little while and then stop. Sometimes they stop for a while, but they almost always come back. Updates often make players return, and there was a big update recently. Here are a few builds that returning players can try out.

Builds that returning Minecraft players can try out in 1.18

4) Lush cave home

Minecraft players often build cave houses, and that has been a part of the game since well before the update. However, now that Minecraft is up to version 1.18, it's the best time to do so. There are tons of new and magnificent caves to build in, but perhaps none more so than the lush cave.

Lush caves are a really cool part of the 1.18 update (Image via Minecraft)

Lush caves are beautiful, vibrant and make for the best places to live. They're arguably one of the best parts of either 1.17 or 1.18, so it's the perfect place to try out a home.

3) Mountain home

While the 1.18 update changed a lot of caves, it also dramatically changed mountains. They're taller (literally an entire chunk higher) and more treacherous. They're tall, spiky and often cold, but it's the new experience that makes them a great build.

Building higher than players ever could before is a great way to try out the update for returning players. Mountain homes can be really cool, and that's more true than ever now.

2) Copper houses

Builds received an injection of life with the 1.17 update from earlier last year. That part of the Caves & Cliffs Update introduced two key blocks for building: deepslate and copper. Copper is great for roofs and it's great for building anything thanks to the oxidization feature. Showing the passage of time is a really cool part of a build that wasn't possible before.

TheWitherKing @WitherKing001 @Mega_Spud Made a giant lightning spoon to eat some sculk. Tastes suspiciously like Mac & Cheese... @Mega_Spud Made a giant lightning spoon to eat some sculk. Tastes suspiciously like Mac & Cheese... https://t.co/M5P4rTQfMR

1) Deepslate

Minecraft players routinely built with cobblestone as it was one of the most common resources. The same can be said for the new cobbled deepslate, but that block is a significant upgrade over cobblestone. It's a better color and makes for better builds and is a recent addition to the game.

zoey sage ~ reading @zoedogdoodles Deepslate is just better than all of the other overworld building blocks Deepslate is just better than all of the other overworld building blocks

Also Read Article Continues below

Which of these is the most fun new build?

Edited by R. Elahi