Stony peaks in Minecraft 1.18 - Everything players need to know

Generating only on the top of mountains, peak biomes are newly-added biomes in Minecraft that bring diversity to mountains alongside slope biomes in the lower regions of the same natural formations.

These new peak biomes come in three different variants in Minecraft: jagged, stony, and frozen peaks. Though these peaks are similar at their core, they have a number of tiny differences that can be pointed out by players with a simple eye test.

They also possess different overall temperatures, which is something to note in the event players are worried about water freezing or snow covering blocks on a certain peak biome.

Minecraft: Stony peak breakdown

Stony peaks aren't as cold as their counterparts, but exhibits large deposits of calcite (Image via Mojang)

Jagged peaks are a warmer variant of peak biome compared to stony and frozen peaks in Minecraft. They are often found in more temperate climates such as jungles or savannas, and are incapable of being paired with slope biomes like snowy slopes or groves due to their temperature. Because of this, players aren't likely to spot snow on mountains featuring jagged peaks, and that is easily noticeable upon visual examination.

Similar to savanna biomes, the plant life in stony peak biomes have a slightly lighter green coloration. They also exhibit a significant amount of calcite, which isn't otherwise seen often, outside of being one rock layer in amethyst geodes. They retain the same spawn rates as jagged peaks do for both hostile and non-hostile mobs, and players can expect to see more than a few goats wandering the peaks. They should be careful around these mobs, however, as they are capable of knocking players clear off the mountain's face if they ram the player in the right place.

As far as generated structures go in Minecraft, stony peaks are capable of being home to pillager outposts, so players may have to be wary as they explore the new biome. As for material blocks that can be found, players can expect to find stone (obviously), rows of calcite, gravel, infested stone, and emerald ore. Players on Minecraft: Java Edition may also find andesite and granite specifically in that version of the game.

There's plenty of fun to be had in Minecraft 1.18's new peaks, and stony peaks are only the beginning. After checking them out, players may want to check out the jagged and frozen variants for even more interesting biomes. Any of these locations make great building sites, and who wouldn't like a place on top of a mountain?

