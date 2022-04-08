Clay Renewability in Minecraft Java Edition: All you need to know

Yesterday, the latest Minecraft Beta for Bedrock Edition introduced two key features. The first is the Mangrove Swamp biome, which will be home to frogs, tadpoles and fireflies in the 1.19 update. It also introduced mud blocks, which will be found in the Mangrove Swamp and other places.

While the Beta introduced those features to Bedrock Edition just yesterday, they have been present in Java Edition for longer, both through snapshots and through custom mods. Java Edition sometimes gets new features a little ahead of Bedrock for whatever reason.

Mud blocks will be a very interesting addition and will have several different uses. Players can use it for building/decoration and crafting. It can be made into mud bricks, which look amazing.

However, one of the most useful features for mud blocks is what's been called renewing clay. Here's what crafters need to know about that process.

Renewing clay in Minecraft 1.19 update: A complete guide

Mud currently only has two uses: crafting recipes and renewing clay. If mud is placed directly above a block with pointed dripstone below it, that mud will eventually turn into clay. Pointed dripstone can be collected from dripstone caves, which were introduced in the 1.17 update.

There is currently no timetable for how long that might take as the Minecraft Wiki does not have any information on it. That will likely be known when it is added to the game in the 1.19 update.

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl Mud. Lots of mud. In a swamp. With trees. That's what this snapshot is all about. There's also a fancy new compass. Enjoy! minecraft.net/article/minecr… Mud. Lots of mud. In a swamp. With trees. That's what this snapshot is all about. There's also a fancy new compass. Enjoy! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Minecraft players can mine the clay and use it in tons of different ways. It's one of the most versatile and useful blocks in the game. Each clay block drops four clay balls, which makes it pretty easy to get several stacks of it.

Even just like that, Minecraft clay is incredibly useful. Clay balls are one of the best trades with villagers because 10 balls get one emerald. Beyond that, they can be crafted or smelted.

If clay balls are smelted, they will turn into bricks. Bricks can be crafted into two main things: flower pots and brick blocks. This is the only way to obtain flower pots other than finding them naturally in villages.

Clay balls (Image via Mojang)

Conversely, clay balls can be used to craft back into clay blocks (if players use Silk Touch when mining, they'll get blocks instead of balls). These can then be smelted into terracotta.

Renewing clay with mud is the first new method of obtaining clay that has been introduced since clay was added to Minecraft. It also provides a good use for mud and pointed dripstone.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul