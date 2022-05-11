5 best flower pot designs for Minecraft

Decorating a base can be really fun in Minecraft. With so many different blocks and designs to choose from, the possibilities are nearly endless. One of the best ways that players can decorate their base is by using flowers or trees. Gardening can really spruce up a build and make it pop, and flowers can be placed manually in the ground to make a garden or in flower pots.

Like in real life, flower pots in Minecraft can hold small flowers that players can place in them. These can be plants such as mushroom, cacti, flowers, saplings, and more. Players can find flower pots occurring naturally in various places and biomes around the world, where they will contain different flowers.

Here are the five best flower pot designs players can find in Minecraft.

Top 5 Minecraft flower pot designs

Flower pots can truly create many different designs using the multitude of plants available. Players can generally find them in witch huts, igloo basements, and villages. These flower pots will have plants inside them.

Players can create a flower pot by using a crafting table and combining 3 bricks. They can then place their plant of choice inside the flower pot for it to be displayed.

5) Hanging Flower Pots

Players can create some beautiful hanging flower pots with a little imagination (Image via minecraftdesigns.com)

For those who want to get a little creative with their flower pot designs, they can create hanging flower pots. With the creative use of some spruce trapdoors, players can make some beautiful wooden planters to hang their flower pots in.

Players can also make use of the nice contrast between the dark wood and cobblestone. Wood can be custom-tailored to fit any color of players' build.

4) Secret Garden

Players can create a tranquil garden to melt away their worries in Minecraft (Image via u/Meow_Craft/Reddit)

When players are looking for a tranquil place to relax in their world, they can get away to a secret garden. They can create a beautiful outdoor sanctuary by incorporating a nice mix of natural materials, such as logs, leaves, and fitting wood planks and fences.

In addition to adding flower pots, players can add mossy stone bricks to have a nice footpath to walk along.

3) Large Plant Pots

A terracotta block with a picture frame can make a nice large flower pot (Image via u/Deovos/Reddit)

A Minecraft Redditor named u/Deovos discovered that if players used a terracotta block and then placed an item frame on it, it could look great for making a larger flower pot that would look nice combined with smaller flower pots.

Gardeners can play around with the design to see which one works for them. They can get really creative using these blocks.

2) Flower Shop Design

Players can create a cute little flower shop design for their worlds (Image via u/ThtAwkwardMoment/Reddit)

Any good florist would know that the best way to make their living in Minecraft is to have a flower shop. This cute flower shop design created by u/ThtAwkwardMoment on Reddit really sets the tone for what players can do with a little creativity.

Players can even spruce things up a bit by adding several rows of all their favorite types of flowers in flower pots. Don't forget to add some bees.

1) Flower Pot House

Players can create an adorable little flower pot style house for themselves (Image via Minecraft-Schematics/Pinterest)

While flower pots can be fun for players, it could be even more fun for them to make a cute flower pot-style building. Of course, this concept is only as big as players' imagination. They could upscale this flower pot-inspired building and even create one that would be big enough for them to live inside. Players can top off the flower pot with their favorite flowers for a lovely build.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu