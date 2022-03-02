Top 5 places to build a base as a beginner in Minecraft

While building a base is vital to early survival in Minecraft, finding a good location for one is just as important. A convenient location is particularly useful for new players who are trying to get their bearings in the game.

Proximity to materials is one of the key factors to consider when building a base in Minecraft. There are also defensive accommodations to keep in mind, as some locations can keep players safer from hostile mobs.

These factors can come into play for newer players. However, they should construct their base according to their priorities.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Best locations to place a Minecraft base for new players

5) Forests

A player's forest base (Image via Minecraft.net)

Wood is one of the most useful materials for Minecraft players, new and old. Without wood, players will not be able to create a massive number of craftable items, including important ones like crafting tables or sticks.

With that in mind, forests make for excellent starting base locations. Players aren't likely to run out of wood when close to a forest. These biomes also occasionally have other beneficial materials like flowers or bee nests.

Although there are plenty of bounties to be had in forests, tree cover can cause light levels to drop and make hostile mobs spawn quite easily. Therefore, players should light up the area surrounding their base for safety.

4) Beaches

A nice beach house has both material and defensive benefits (Image via JayLythical/Planet Minecraft)

Often in close proximity to material-rich biomes, beaches provide the bounty of the sea for Minecraft players.

Fish can be found abundantly in the ocean. Materials such as seagrass, kelp, and gravel can also be found there. Different aquatic creatures roam the waters, some of which are beneficial to players like dolphins, turtles, or squids.

Furthermore, beach-based player bases are great for defense from hostile mobs. Even though hostile mobs can swim, they are significantly slowed down if they don't approach from the land. This will allow players to funnel hostile mobs into a narrow area where they can be easily dispatched.

3) Mountains

Mountaintop bases tend to not see many visitors (Image via Mojang)

Recently reworked in Minecraft version 1.18, mountains have become biomes of solitude. They are perfect for players who prefer a location that's easily defensible and lacks player or mob traffic.

Most mountain biomes tend to be scarce in resources. However, jagged peak mountain biomes can occasionally have easy-to-access surface deposits of ores. This is a great way for newer players to accrue early game resources like coal, iron, and even emeralds.

Mountains are an ideal location if players want to defend their base. Any enemy that approaches will have to climb the winding blocks of the mountain slope, making them easy prey for ranged attacks.

2) Plains

An example of a simple plains base (Image via u/Chinnutzz/Reddit)

Plains biomes may not be flashy, but they have plenty to offer for prospective base builders in Minecraft.

These biomes are great early sources of seeds as well as cattle mobs. This ensures that a plentiful stock of food can be easily accrued.

Plains biomes often have close proximity to forest biomes where wood can be collected. While they don't have the defensive features other biomes do, their benefits far outweigh their limitations.

Beginners can always revise their bases at a later date to improve their base's ability to ward off hostiles.

1) Oceans

Ocean bases have nearly infinite expandability (Image via Mojang)

Although underwater bases in Minecraft take a considerable amount of materials and know-how to build, ocean bases are much simpler.

By creating a bridge leading out onto the surface of the open sea, players will have a huge amount of space to build a floating base. Since ocean biomes are usually massive in generated worlds, players likely won't run out of room to add on to their base anytime soon.

Like in beach biomes, the bounty of the sea is also available to players here.

Ocean biomes can also be perfect for defense against hostile mobs. As long as players keep their base well-lit, hostile mobs are unlikely to threaten it. Even if these mobs do spawn, they will likely get stuck in the water and become helpless targets.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh