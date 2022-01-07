5 best Minecraft wooden house designs in 2022

One of the most common building materials in Minecraft is wood. Whether it's oak, birch, spruce, dark oak or any other kind of wood, most builds use that resource. Not only do they use wood, that's usually the primary block. It's easy to obtain in bulk and makes houses look really good.

There are tons of different ways to utilize wood in houses in Minecraft. Here are the most popular designs.

Most popular house designs with wood in Minecraft

5) Wood and cobblestone

Minecraft players can't go wrong with the classic combination. Wood, usually oak, goes perfectly with cobblestone. This is true for all different types of wood: oak, birch, spruce, jungle and the rest.

Utilizing logs and planks is a great way to bring a little bit of creativity to an otherwise fairly simple build.

Wood and cobblestone make for a classic building combo (Image via Minecraft)

4) Shipwreck

Whether it's through finding one or building one (or fixing an existing one), shipwrecks make for great houses. They're unique, cool and not too difficult to finish building. They're already made of wood, so it's a perfect wooden build for Minecraft players to try.

Shipwrecks can be made into great houses (Image via Minecraft)

3) Hole in a mountain

Building a hole in the side of a mountain is a really unique and creative way to build in Minecraft. The use of wood makes it stand out, rather than using stone or other blocks that will blend in.

Realistically, the only part of the house that would need to be wooden would be the face, making it easier to build than others.

Korzik @The_Korzik Horray for work dragging away from Minecraft. That game is entirely too consuming. Have an interesting 'house' in a mountain though. Horray for work dragging away from Minecraft. That game is entirely too consuming. Have an interesting 'house' in a mountain though.

2) Mansion

Mansions require a ton of materials, but making them mostly out of wood is a lot easier. Wood is easily acquired in bulk, so it's easy to build really big houses with them.

The bigger the better and it's always easier to build with wood. Using different types can also make the resources go a lot farther than they normally would.

1) Boat house

Similar to a shipwreck, these builds are on top of the water. Boat houses are a legitimate delight, so they can absolutely be built in Minecraft (much easier, too). Boat houses would use wood just like any other build, making it a really good wooden house.

Which of these is the best?

