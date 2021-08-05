Top 5 ocean build ideas in Minecraft

Every Minecraft player usually debates whether or not to create a base on the ocean at least once. Unfortunately, ocean builds are usually more difficult to complete than land builds due to the necessity to clear water. On the flip side, something about an amazing build on the water is just super satisfying.

While many players want to create an ocean build, they may not exactly know what to build. A basic wooden house on the ocean will look out of place, meaning that they will have to make some design changes to create a fitting ocean build. Listed below are a few ocean build ideas that might inspire the player.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best ocean build ideas in Minecraft

5) Pirate Ship

An insane pirate ship (Image via minecraftforum)

Pirate ships are one of the most common ocean builds in Minecraft. They add life to the shores and can even act as a base if so desired.

The great thing about pirate ships is that they look great even at a basic level. Of course, the ambitious Minecraft players can always take their pirate ship to the next level, such as the fantastic ship seen in the image above.

4) Underwater Railway

A beautiful underwater railway (Image via u/dustofoblivion123 on Reddit)

Minecraft players who cross a large body of water in search of new lands may benefit from an underwater railway.

This railway provides super-fast travel across the ocean while looking super cool at the same time. Players can opt to create a blue ice highway for even faster travel.

Players who build an ocean base may also decide to create an underwater railway to connect their base to the land.

3) Ocean Monument Drain

A drained ocean monument (Image via u/jcrediblekid on Reddit)

After seeing the beauty of the naturally spawning ocean monument, many players have decided to drain it. This will allow the monument to act as an ocean base that does not have to be built.

Players are recommended to use sponges to drain the monument. Some players have invented redstone contraptions that automatically drain the water. However, Minecraft players must beware of the dangerous guardians before attempting to drain the monument.

2) Underwater Base

A blueprint (Image via pinterest)

Some players are attracted to life at the bottom of the ocean. Underwater life provides some amazing scenery as well as protection from mobs.

Players can choose to build their underwater base however they like. However, some players choose to make underwater-themed bases, such as the whale skeleton base seen above. Before building an underwater base, players should realize that they will have to clear the water before the base can become habitable.

The relaxing YouTube video above provides a tutorial on how to easily build a fantastic underwater base.

1) Above Water Base

An ocean village (Image via u/Wulphram on Reddit)

Above-water bases are a great option for players who do not want to deal with the tedious clearing of water.

These bases can be seen from the surface, which will look amazing when built next to a shore. When combined with boats, docks, and other aquatic monuments, above-water bases are a fantastic option for Minecraft players who are in love with the sea.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates "the story of Minecraft" parkour map

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu