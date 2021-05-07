List of things players can get from fishing in Minecraft

Minecraft players can use fishing as a technique to get cool items in the game without having to craft or hunt. Players will need a fishing rod and a body of water for this activity.

Players can create a fishing rod using one stick and one string in the crafting menu. Players can also obtain enchanted fishing rods by trading with villagers. It is recommended that players use an enchanted fishing rod when fishing for good items.

Using the luck of the sea enchantment, players can pull better loot from fishing. Fishing with a regular fishing rod can grant the player some good items but using luck of the sea increases the chances of getting rare items.

Players can either pull "junk" items from fishing or "treasure." Treasured items are the better items, and Luck of the sea increases the chances that players will get these items instead of the junk.

In this article, players will see a list of all the items that can be obtained from fishing in Minecraft!

All items obtainable from fishing in Minecraft:

Fish

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Obviously, one of the items that players can obtain by fishing in Minecraft is the fish itself. Players will most likely pull fish up when fishing, especially without the luck of the sea enchantment.

However, some fish are rarer to get than others. The different types of fish that a player can get are: raw cod, raw salmon, tropical fish, or pufferfish. It is pretty common to see raw cod and salmon, but the other two or more rare.

Bows

(Image via PNGkit)

Bows are weapons in Minecraft that players can use to fight off mobs from a distance.It is considered treasure, so it is not likely a player will get this unless the rod is enchanted.

The bows that are obtained can be either enchanted or or non enchanted. Players can enchant it themselves later.

Enchanted books

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Enchanted books are pretty rare to pull from fishing in Minecraft, but it is not impossible. The books are also a treasure item, so players will have a better chance of getting it with the luck of sea enchantment equipped.

Enchanted books are used in anvils to place additional enchantments on weapons, tools, and armor.

Fishing Rods

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can obtain a fishing rod from fishing in Minecraft too! So basically, players can gain a fishing rod using a fishing rod. The rod can either be enchanted or unenchanted.

This item is also considered a treasure item so it is not very likely that the player will get it without enchantment.

Name Tags

(Image via RajCraft on youtube) (Image via Minecraft)

Name tags are another treasure item that players can pull from fishing in Minecraft. This item allows players to name things in the game such as animals, mobs, etc.

Luck of the sea will increase the chances of players getting this item since it is also a rare treasure item.

Saddle

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Saddles are items that players can use to ride animals after they are tamed. Players can place saddles on animals such as horses, donkeys, pigs, etc. The saddle will allow the player to control the direction in which the animal goes.

Nautilus Shell

(Image via mcpedl)

Nautilus Shells are rare items in Minecraft that players can pull as a treasure item from fishing as well. This item is used as a crafting ingredient for Conduits in Minecraft.

Players can use conduits to emit light and even damage nearby mobs who come in contact with the water.

Lily Pads

(Image via Minecraft Pc wiki) Enter caption

Lily pads are one of the junk items that players can get. There isn't really any purpose for lily pads in the game except that they can assist players with walking on water.

Players can place these down to create bridges across the water. They are also bouncy!

Bowls

(Image via Minecraft)

Players can obtain bowls in Minecraft by fishing. It's pretty obvious that bowls can be used to place food items inside. Players can use bowls to craft rabbit stew and mushroom soup.

Leather

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Leather is pretty common around the Minecraft world whether it is from fishing or from killing animals. Players can use leather to craft weak armor and to create unenchanted books.

Leather boots

(Image via McBasic on Youtube)

In addition to getting leather itself, players can also get leather boots as a junk item from fishing in the game. These boots are not very protective, but they will provide the player with at least a little armor.

Rotten Flesh

(Image via Sportskeeda) (I

Rotten flesh is another one of the junk items that players can obtain by fishing in Minecraft. Rotten flesh cannot be used very often. Players can use it as a last resort food item.

However, rotten flesh will cause the player to get sick and the hunger effect will be applied. Players can also use rotten flesh to tame and heal wolves.

Sticks

(Image via Minecraft)

Sticks are very important in Minecraft, and they can be used to craft a lot of things. Sticks will craft most of the player's weapons such as swords, pickaxes, axes, etc.

Players will also need a stick to craft a fishing rod. Sticks can be obtained as a junk item from fishing in Minecraft.

String

(Image via Sportskeeda)

String is another item in Minecraft that players can use to craft resourceful items in the game. Strings are needed to craft bows and crossbows, and players will also need string to craft the fishing rod.

Water Bottles (Glass Bottles)

(Image via Minecraft)

Players can obtain water bottles through fishing as well. Water bottles are what a player will need to use when trying to create potions at the brewing stand. Players should keep empty glass bottles to use them for brewing.

Bones

(Image via CurseForge)

Bones are junk items that players can obtain from fishing in the game. Bones can be used to tame wolves and make them follow the player around as their pet.

Players can also use bones to create bonemeal which helps boost the production of their crops.

Ink Sac

(Image via RajCraft on Youtbe)

Ink sacs are items in Minecraft that really serve no other purpose in the game besides being used as a dye. Players can use ink sacs to dye beds, blocks, stained glass, etc.

Tripwire Hooks

(Image via Reddit)

Tripwire Hooks are very resourceful items that players will need to use as one of the crafting ingredients for chests. Chests will hold the player's items that are not stored in their inventory and prevent them from being despawned.