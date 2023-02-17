5 best features coming in Minecraft 1.20 update

Mojang has finally revealed all the new features that will be released in the Minecraft 1.20 update. Rather than showing all of them at their annual live event, they chose to reveal only those finished and polished features. This ensures that whatever feature they reveal will be 100% included in the upcoming update.

Recently, Mojang revealed that the Sniffer mob, archeology feature, and new Cherry Blossom biome would also be released in the Minecraft 1.20 update. Now, the wait begins for the official update, as the game developers will gradually fine-tune the features. Here are all the best features the next installment has to offer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Several other new features are not mentioned in the list.

Armor Trims and 4 other features coming in Minecraft 1.20 update

1) Cherry Blossom biome

The Cherry Blossom is a cute new biome that will be added with the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

The Cherry Blossom is a new biome that Mojang will add to the game. This biome will be filled with adorable pink trees, spawn bees, sheep, and pigs.

Cherry blossom leaf blocks will be light pink, growing on brand-new log blocks, through which players can craft all kinds of pink wooden blocks. The biome will also contain small cherry blossom petals scattered on the floor.

2) Bamboo blocks

Brand new bamboo wood blocks will also be added to the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Before the cherry blossom wood set, Mojang released another new bamboo wood set that can be crafted with bamboo. Like regular wood sets, bamboo can be crafted into blocks like doors, trapdoors, stairs, slabs, etc. There are two special kinds of blocks, or non-mob entities bamboo can be crafted into mosaic bamboo blocks and rafts. Raft is simply a boat but with a different design, and the mosaic bamboo block has a unique texture.

3) Sniffer mob

Sniffer mob won the mob vote in Mojang's 2022 live annual event and will be added to Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

In 2022, the Sniffer mob won the mob vote against Rascal and Tuff Golem, gathering more than half the votes from the community. Hence, it will also be released with the 1.20 update. It is an ancient mob whose eggs can be found in underwater ruins.

Once hatched, these adorable and passive mobs will roam around the world, sniff around, and dig out seeds that can be planted to grow rare plants. Torchflowers have been added to the game, but Mojang could add several more plants in the future.

4) Armor trims

Armor trims in Minecraft 1.20 update will be great for customizing your character even more (Image via Mojang)

Since Mojang spoke about individuality and expressing oneself in the game, armor trims are a perfect addition since they allow players to do that. These items will let players customize their armor parts by adding unique designs. These items can be found in various structures worldwide and applied to armor through the smithing table.

5) Archeology

Archeology features will finally be released with the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

The archeology feature was revealed in 2020 when Mojang was about to release the Caves and Cliffs update. Unfortunately, it kept getting delayed to a point where people began questioning whether it would ever be released.

Thankfully, an archeology feature will be coming in the next installment with new suspicious sand that can be brushed to obtain random items and new pottery shards. Decorated pots can also be crafted with the help of bricks or pottery shards.

