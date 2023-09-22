How to download Minecraft 1.20.2 update

Minecraft 1.20.2 has finally arrived on Java Edition after multiple experimental snapshots and pre-releases. The update introduces a plethora of tweaks and revisions as well as a few new features of note. Since this is the case, fans will certainly want to dive into the game and check out all the new additions and changes first-hand.

Fortunately, Java Edition is incredibly easy to download, thanks to the advent of the Minecraft Launcher. Once installed, PC users can simply update the game to 1.20.2 in just a few clicks.

If Minecraft fans are new to the update process, it seems like a good time to examine how to download version 1.20.2 in just a few moments.

How to download Minecraft Java 1.20.2 on PC

Thanks to the Minecraft Launcher, as long as you have a stable internet connection, you can quickly and easily update the game to version 1.20.2. All that's required is that you have purchased the game and are logged into the launcher with the Microsoft/Mojang account that completed the transaction.

For Xbox PC Game Pass users, as long as you have the game and an active subscription, the Xbox application should keep Minecraft Java updated by default. However, mishaps sometimes occur, and you may need to update the game manually. The good news is that this is a very simple process as well.

How to download version 1.20.2 via the Minecraft Launcher

If you haven't done so already, download and install the launcher from Mojang's official site for the game. Open the launcher and select Java Edition from the game list to the left of the window. On the right of the window and to the left of the green install/play button, there should be a button that reads "Latest Release." Ensure that this version is selected and that it reads "1.20.2". Then, simply press the green Install/Play button. The launcher will download all of the necessary assets to run version 1.20.2. Open the game when it's finished.

How to download version 1.20.2 via Xbox PC Game Pass

Open your Xbox app and select your library. Scroll through your games and click the Java Edition thumbnail. Click the "..." button next to the Install/Play button on the next page, then Manage. Click the files tab and press the "Check for Updates" button. If this method doesn't work, open the Microsoft Store app on your PC and head to your library. Then press the "Get Updates" button or scroll down and click on the update button next to Java & Bedrock Edition. It's also a good idea to update the launcher.

That's all there is to it! This process can be undertaken for each new update that is released, though downloading snapshots, pre-releases, and Bedrock previews requires a slightly different process. Whatever the case, with a decent internet connection, updating Mojang's beloved sandbox game is remarkably simple.