How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta/Preview 1.20.40.23

Minecraft continues to make strides in both Bedrock and Java Edition. Bedrock Edition just debuted its latest beta with Preview 1.20.40.23 on September 27, 2023. This experimental update applies dozens of bug fixes and minor gameplay tweaks to the game to avoid crashes or unintentional issues. It also makes some changes to the title's API and fixes an issue with the world editor.

Currently, you can access this beta via the Preview Program, which is available on Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. As long as you have a legally purchased copy of Bedrock Edition, you can dive into the preview in just a few moments.

However, for newer Minecraft fans who aren't familiar with the process, it doesn't hurt to examine how to opt into the beta on each compatible platform.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.40.23 on all devices

Xbox consoles

If you're playing Minecraft on Xbox, you will be able to directly download a separate application for the preview betas. This way, you can access the latest previews provided by Mojang without risking the corruption of your vanilla worlds in the base game.

Here's how to download the preview on Xbox consoles:

From your dashboard, open the Microsoft Store, enter Minecraft Preview into the search bar, and open the resulting store page. As long as you've purchased Bedrock Edition on the account you're signed in to, you should be able to click the Download button for the preview and add it to your download queue. This will also work if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. When the download is completed, simply return to your dashboard or game library and click on the new app to enjoy the preview.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Although most players use the Minecraft Launcher to access Bedrock Edition for Windows 10 and 11, they'll need to use the Microsoft Store app to update to the latest preview via the launcher. Otherwise, you can simply open the launcher and access the preview directly via the version selector.

Here's how to access Preview 1.20.40.23 on PCs:

Open your Microsoft Store app and navigate to your library. Click the games tab, select Minecraft Preview for Windows, and click the Update button. Once the download has been completed, open the game's launcher and select the Windows Edition to the left of the window. To the left of the green Install/Play button, click the version selector that reads "Latest Release" and click "Latest Preview." Click the Install/Play button and enjoy the game!

Android/iOS mobile devices

If you're playing what is commonly known as Minecraft Pocket Edition, opting into the betas takes a slightly different process. Here's how you do it:

Here's how to download the preview on Android/iOS:

For Android users, open the Google Play Store and find the game's store page. Scroll down the page, tap the link that reads "Join the Beta," and then update the game if needed. The next time you open the game, it should be updated to the preview instead of running the base version. On iOS, download the Testflight App from the Apple App Store. Next, head to the dedicated Testflight site for the game and opt-in from there. There are occasionally times when you'll have to wait, as signups tend to fill up quickly. Regardless, once you've opted in, update your game app, open it, and enjoy.

That's all there is to it! In addition to accessing Preview 1.20.40.23 via the methods above, these steps will also apply to future betas that Mojang releases for Bedrock Edition. Platforms like Xbox and Android/iOS can even automatically update to the latest preview without any input needed from you.