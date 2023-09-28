Minecraft Bedrock beta & Preview 1.20.40.23 patch notes: Tons of bug fixes

Minecraft continues to make revisions and add features after the Trails & Tales update. The latest beta for Bedrock Edition arrived on September 27, 2023. This new release is known as Preview 1.20.40.23 and introduces a plethora of bug fixes while also making a few smaller-scale gameplay tweaks. The alterations are so small that only observant players may catch them in-game.

Camera fixes, powder snow changes, and much more await players in Minecraft Preview 1.20.40.23, so there's no time to waste downloading and installing the beta to check out what's new.

However, if Minecraft fans are curious about what was specifically addressed in this beta, it doesn't hurt to examine the patch notes.

The most important changes in Minecraft Preview 1.20.40.23

Minecraft 1.20.40.23 primarily focuses on small gameplay tweaks and bug fixes (Image via Mojang)

As noted previously, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest beta centers primarily on fixing existing bugs across multiple platforms while making small but helpful changes to the gameplay. The new Bedrock Edition world editor even got a bug fix of its own, and there may be more tweaks from Mojang in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, some alterations are under the hood as they concern the game's API and entity components. Average players may not value these changes so much. Regardless, it's still worth taking a look at the most important fixes and additions in this new Bedrock beta.

All the major fixes and revisions in Bedrock 1.20.40.23

Updated splashing sound effects will now correctly play on Android mobile devices.

The third-person camera will no longer clip through the lower parts of a cauldron block.

Falling in powder snow will not cause any damage, regardless of the height of the fall.

Lightweight entities wearing leather boots will now appropriately sink into powder snow when falling into it from a height of at least two and a half blocks.

Goat horn sounds are now appropriately classified as jukebox/note block sounds once more.

Removed a bug where the game would freeze if a mob crossed a block with zero friction.

Random lights will no longer appear without a source block.

Splash particles have been adjusted to appear from an entity's waist instead of its head.

Warped fungus on a stick doesn't appear backward when held in first-person view anymore.

A bug has been fixed that caused sniffers to stop digging as soon as they found an item.

Fixed a crash that occurred when calculating the tesselation of water blocks.

Placing invalid items in a player's off-hand slot will no longer result in the item being dropped.

An Education Edition bug was addressed that prevented NPC summoning when players didn't have the appropriate permissions on a 1.19.80 world.

Fixed a bug in the experimental world editor that prevented the Origin Vector3 item from updating while dragging the movement gizmo.

Minecraft's 1.20.40.23 preview beta is currently available on Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android and iOS mobile devices. As long as fans have a legal copy of Bedrock Edition on one of these platforms, they can access the Preview Program in just a few minutes.