How to download mods for Minecraft Java and Bedrock (2023)

Despite being over a decade old, Minecraft remains one of the most popular games in the world. With millions of players logging in each month, and several thousand joining every day, one of the reasons for its continued popularity is the vast array of mods available.

However, installing mods is not always simple, especially for those who are new to the game. Here is a step-by-step guide to download and install mods for both Java and Bedrock Edition.

Methods to download and install mods on Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition

How to install mods in Minecraft Java Edition

Since Java Edition is the older version of the game, it has support for mods. In fact, the modding community for Java Edition is much bigger than that for Bedrock Edition, simply because of how easy it is to mod the former.

1) Install Forge and Fabric API

The game needs a special modding API in order to run any mod. There are two kinds of modding APIs: Forge and Fabric. Almost every mod made for Java Edition uses either one of them, so you must first search for Forge and Fabric APIs for the latest versions installed on your device and then install both.

Some of the mods won't work with each other simply because the Forge and Fabric modded game versions may be different.

2) Head over to CurseForge website to search for mods

Next, you can head to one of the most famous mod websites for the game, CurseForge. Here, you will find a plethora of mods to download. They are categorized based on their features and can also be searched for using the search bar on the website.

There are always two options beside each mod: install or download. You must always choose to download, as installing it would require another third-party application from CurseForge.

Make sure to check that the mod is compatible with the game version. Although some old mods do work with newer game versions, they can be buggy. Finally, check the description of the mod to see whether it is compatible with the Forge or Fabric API.

3) Transfer mods into the correct folder and enjoy

Once the mods are downloaded, you will need to find the game folder and move the .jar files to the 'mods' folder. For most users, this will be the location of the folder: C:\Users\{YourComputerName}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\mods

After all the mods are transferred, simply open the official game launcher and launch the modded game version (either Fabric or Forge). If the modding API, the game version, and the mod version are compatible with one another, the mod should start working in the game.

How to install mods in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Many new players may not know this, but there is no way to mod the Bedrock Edition of the game. Because of this, there are no new blocks, new mechanics, or new features that can be added to the game, and the only way to make changes is by using add-ons and resource packs.

1) Search for add-ons for Bedrock Edition

There are many websites other than CurseForge, like PlanetMinecraft, MCPEDL, etc., that offer add-ons and texture packs for Bedrock Edition. Simply head over to one of these websites and download any add-on or pack.

Remember to check the game version before downloading to avoid any compatibility issues.

2) Open the .mcpack file

Once you download the add-on, you will notice that the file has the official logo of the game. This is because it is a .mcpack file and will automatically open the Bedrock Edition and import itself into the game.

Once the import is finished, you can head over to the settings and activate the add-on from the 'Global Resources' tab.

