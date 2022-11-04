5 best add-ons for Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 in 2022

Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 has its fair share of add-ons that players can download and explore. Even though the sandbox game offers a plethora of features to keep users hooked, they can become bored after a while. Luckily, the community has come up with loads of add-ons that can be installed.

Add-ons are essentially mods for Bedrock Edition. Though Java Edition is known for its modding prowess, loads of add-ons and packs are available for the newer version of Minecraft as well. Here are some of the best add-ons users can check out. Some of them add smaller quality-of-life features, while others completely change how the game looks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. All these add-ons are compatible with the latest 1.19.23 version.

Vanilla RTX, Faithful 64x, and 3 other add-ons for Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 in 2022

1) Vanilla RTX

This texture and lighting add-on completely changes how Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 looks (Image via CurseForge)

Vanilla RTX is essentially a resource pack add-on for the game that allows players to use Ray Tracing features. It does so by adding all the additional PBR maps and fog configurations that are uniquely configured for every biome.

Users must make sure that they have an RTX- enabled device to use this brilliant add-on. Once installed, it will drastically change how the world looks, so much so that it will feel like a completely different game.

2) Held Light Sources

Drowned Zombies holding light emitting items in the game (Image via CurseForge)

There are many Java Edition mods that Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 players crave. One of them is OptiFine's dynamic lighting, which allows players to hold a light source and illuminate the area around them.

This particular add-on enables that feature for Bedrock Edition. Since the settings for these add-ons cannot be changed easily, the developer used the awkward and thick potions inside the game as a switch for this feature.

3) Itsme64's Tool Revamp

A brilliant texture pack that changes tools and swords textures in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 (Image via CurseForge)

Players constantly use their tools and weapons in the game; hence, their appearance can become boring after a while. This is where the Tool Revamp add-on comes into play which completely changes what different tools and swords look like.

It changes the swords to cool-looking katanas and also changes the texture of shovels, pickaxes, and axes. It is a simple yet fascinating texture pack that not only changes the textures but increases the texture resolution of tools and swords as well.

4) Faithful 64x

This Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 add-on increases the resolution of vanilla textures (Image via CurseForge)

This add-on is one of the oldest on the list as it has been around since 2010. Ever since the beginning, the developers of this add-on have been committed to bringing the best high-resolution textures to the vanilla version of the game. It not only caters to Bedrock Edition but also has mods for Java Edition and even Dungeons.

It is a completely community-driven add-on, with textures provided by volunteers working in their free time.

5) Red's More Structures

Add brand new kinds of structures to Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 (Image via CurseForge)

Red's More Structures is another great add-on for those who are bored of visiting the same old settlements in the vanilla version. It adds a plethora of new structures to Bedrock Edition, making the world more exciting to explore.

These constructions will contain loot and even hostile mobs to fight against. Even though the add-on is still far from complete, the developers are keeping it up to date with the latest game version. This add-on will once again urge players to explore the world for these new generations.

