How to download older version of Minecraft OptiFine mod

OptiFine is one of the most useful Minecraft mods out there. Players load hundreds of chunks as they explore a single world, which puts pressure on the device running the game.

This is where OptiFine comes into play, as it completely changes how the game renders chunks and graphics. Players will instantly experience the difference in performance and FPS after installing the mod.

OptiFine is updated to the 1.19.2 game version, but if players want an older version of the mod for some reason, it can be easily found and downloaded.

Steps to download older version of OptiFine for Minecraft

1) Install the desired game version once

Install and open the vanilla version of the game (Image via Mojang)

You must first install the vanilla version of Minecraft and manually start it. This will create a new directory of the game version into which the OptiFine mod will be installed. If you directly try to install the mod, the installation process will show an error, asking you to manually start the older game version once.

To do this, head to the 'Installations' tab in the official game launcher and create a new version. Select the game version on which you want to install the OptiFine mod. Remember, the mod is only available from 1.7.2 and up. Any game version below that will not support the mod.

After installing the official game version and starting it once, you can close the game and try to install the mod. Once everything is done in the correct order, the mod will be successfully installed.

2) Head to the OptiFine website

All mod versions for Minecraft are available for download (Image via Sportskeeda)

Next, you need to head over to OptiFine's official website. This is where every mod version will be available for download. Simply search for 'OptiFine' and go to the website.

Press the 'Downloads' tab to see the latest mod for the 1.19.2 game version. Right below the latest mod, the 'Show all versions' button will be present. Click on it to reveal all the OptiFine versions that were released. The list will be pretty long since the performance mod has been around for years.

3) Download and install the desired mod version

Install the mod after running the older Minecraft version once (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you find the desired mod for a particular game version, you can simply click the 'Download' button to save the mod file to your device.

Open the downloaded '.jar' file and install the mod in the official game directory. If the older version of the game has been installed and opened once, the mod will be installed without any hiccups.

3) Select the modded version and play

Find the modded Minecraft version after installation (Image via Sportskeeda)

Finally, head to the official game launcher once again and find the modded game version from the version list. It will have the OptiFine logo, indicating that the mod has been successfully added.

Press play and enjoy the older version of the mod in an older game version.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes