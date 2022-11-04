How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.50.23

Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.50.23 is the latest beta and preview version that Mojang has released with a brand new set of bug fixes and changes. These smaller beta versions are of great importance as they help improve the gameplay experience of the sandbox title. This particular beta preview version brought a host of changes to the inventory, 1.20 features, and more.

If you are new to the game, the beta preview game version may be an alien concept since it does not come with the regular Bedrock or Java Edition. It is essentially an extension of Bedrock Edition and is a completely different game. However, installing or updating the base game to beta version 1.19.50.23 is an simple task.

Steps to download Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.50.23 in all devices

Windows 10/11

Search for the Bedrock Edition Preview version on the Microsoft Store and press install or update (Image via Sportskeeda)

On Windows 10/11 devices, downloading the beta preview game version is easy if you already have Bedrock Edition. If you are logged into the same Microsoft account from which you bought Bedrock Edition, you can follow these steps to install the beta preview version:

Go to Microsoft Store Search 'Minecraft Preview' Select the 'Minecraft Preview for Windows.' You can either press 'Install' if downloading for the first time, or press 'Update' to get the latest 1.19.50.23 version.

Furthermore, players who have a Game Pass subscription on their Microsoft account can also find the latest version in the GAME PASS section of the Xbox Windows application.

Xbox

Product page for the Bedrock Edition Preview (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you have an Xbox and already own Bedrock Edition, you will automatically have the beta preview version available as well. Simply search for 'Minecraft Preview' and click 'Install' on the resulting product page. If it is already installed, an 'update' button will be present instead of 'Install', allowing you to download the latest 1.19.50.23 version.

iOS

TestFlight beta program for the game's Preview version can be full (Image via Sportskeeda)

Downloading the beta preview game version on iOS is a slightly tricky process. You will first need to sign up for the Minecraft Preview beta program on Apple's TestFlight page. One of the major drawbacks to this is that the beta program has limited spots, which is why there is a high chance that you might not get the spot.

However, if you are already a member of the beta program, you can easily download the latest 1.19.50.23 version. Remember, TestFlight's team routinely checks for inactive members and removes them from the beta program.

Main changes that came with Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.50.23

Loads of experimental feature and technical changes (Image via Mojang)

Mojang continues to improve on the new 1.20 update features that are present under the experimental toggle in Bedrock Edition. Their full focus is on improving these new features as well as fixing any and all bugs that appear in this edition.

Apart from that, several technical changes have also been made with the Xbox controller deadzone, sensitivity fixes, command syntax, and command blocks.

