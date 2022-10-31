How to use bamboo in Minecraft 1.20

Bamboo is a plant in Minecraft 1.20 that will get loads of new features. A few weeks ago, Mojang hosted its annual live show, where the next update for the sandbox game was announced. During the event, the developers revealed some new features for the upcoming patch and bamboo blocks.

The plant has been in the game for quite some time now. Even without all the fresh additions, it is useful in many ways. If you're new to this title, you must learn about all the old and new features associated with bamboo.

All uses of bamboo in Minecraft 1.20

Features that are already in the game

Farming more bamboo

Different stages of bamboo growth in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

If you have one bamboo as an item, you can plant it to farm more of them. This is its most basic and effective use. When farming, the first stage of the plant is delicate and can be destroyed if water flows through it. However, after it grows into the second stage, it transforms and becomes solid.

Bone meals can be used to grow bamboo instantly up to 12 to 16 blocks tall. Apart from this, it will naturally grow at a random tick speed. Harvesting the plant is extremely easy since you only have to hit it once to break the entire bamboo tower.

You can also create an automatic farm with observers and pistons that will automatically break bamboo when it reaches a certain height. The hoppers and chests will collect the dropped items and store them.

Feeding pandas

When in a Jungle biome, you might find pandas roaming around. These are neutral mobs that are fond of bamboo. Whenever the plant item is in your hands, the creatures will follow you anywhere. When fed bamboo, pandas will enter 'love mode' and breed to spawn a baby. Subsequently, the baby panda will grow if the plant is fed to it. Moreover, if you throw the item, the mob will rush towards it, pick it up and start munching on it.

Fuel

The plant can also be used as a fuel in furnaces. Each bamboo item smelts about 0.25 objects. Although this is not the best type of fuel to use in furnaces, many players have managed to create efficient bamboo farms with its help.

Crafting

Items that can be crafted with the plant as of yet (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bamboo can be crafted into scaffoldings, which are blocks that allow you to climb vertically without breaking or placing blocks repetitively. They are also used to craft sticks.

Features coming with Minecraft 1.20

Bamboo blocks and a raft will be added to Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update, Mojang will be bringing a completely new bamboo wood set. This will include all the wood blocks that other types of trees offer and even some special ones that are exclusive to the plant.

Combining four bamboo items will create a bamboo plank that can further be crafted to produce stairs, slabs, doors, trapdoors, mosaic bamboo, and more.

Also, instead of adding a regular boat with the wood set, Mojang switched things up and will offer a raft made of bamboo. This item mainly acts as a boat but has a different design.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes