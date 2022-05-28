×
Create
Notifications

Minecraft Redditor hilariously sends panda flying through the air

Pandas in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)
Pandas in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)
reaction-emoji
Zachary Roberts
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 28, 2022 10:57 AM IST
Feature

Thanks to Minecraft Education Edition, so many new things are possible. It takes the existing game, which is admittedly huge and filled with possibilities, and expands on it. Education Edition has made an incredible addition to Mojang's library.

One of the coolest parts of Minecraft Education Edition is the chemistry component. Thanks to it, elements, compounds, and related items are in the game. One fantastic item that is only possible through chemistry is a balloon.

Attaching balloons to things will make them or the balloon float as far into the air as possible. Helium is a critical component of balloons and is the biggest reason they fly into the air.

The flying panda (Image via u/Legofan80 on Reddit)
The flying panda (Image via u/Legofan80 on Reddit)

It can keep flying endlessly if it's not attached to the ground, as one Minecraft Redditor hilariously discovered.

Minecraft player sends panda flying into orbit with balloon

Making balloons is pretty simple. Latex is made with the compound creator. In it, players need to put five carbon and eight hydrogen to make one latex. This is an Education Edition feature, so it is exclusive to that and Bedrock users who have educational features toggled on.

Two different recipes use latex, but they both only make balloons. The first recipe is:

  • Latex (6)
  • Matching dye (1)
  • Helium (1)
  • Lead (1)

The second recipe is for a white, brown, blue, or black balloon:

  • Latex (6)
  • Lapis Lazuli, Cocoa Beans, Bonemeal, or Ink Sac (1) for color
  • Helium (1)
  • Lead (1)

When attaching a balloon to a mob, it flies away. In this case, a Minecraft Redditor sent a panda into orbit with the click of one button.

The panda began slowly floating into the air, which is when hilarity ensued. Pandas are known for one behavioral activity in Minecraft: rolling. They roll to move around quickly, which is the opposite of their normal speed.

The panda began rolling through the air as it gradually went higher. It continued doing so until it became just a speck on the horizon. It's to be expected with a balloon full of helium, but that doesn't change how funny it was.

The community seems to agree with that statement. The comments are filled with positivity and jokes. One commenter was truly taken aback by the panda's decision to spin mid-air.

Another envisions great memes that could be made with the video.

Several other songs could make perfect background noise for this spinning, flying panda.

Many other mobs probably wondered, what was that panda doing up there?

Another compared it to another wildly popular franchise: Pokemon.

It's not see you later, it's goodbye.

Eventually, that panda would have passed the moon, the stars, and all the other planets.

Also Read Article Continues below

Education Edition is a wonderful mode that deserves a lot more time in the limelight. Many commenters weren't even aware that there were balloons in the game.

Overall, the community loves the post, giving it nearly five thousand upvotes in one day of being up.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी