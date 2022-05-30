Top 7 most efficient fuel to use in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft has several items that act as fuel. As players progress in the game, they will need to smelt a lot of items in order to use them properly. Cooking food, converting raw metals into ingots and converting sand into glass; all can all be done by smelting. Hence, the question may arise on the efficiency of each fuel that can be used in the game.

For smelting items, players will need some type of furnace block. There are three types of furnaces: Normal furnace, blast furnace and smoker. Though a normal furnace can smelt all kinds of items, if players want to speed up the process, they can choose one of the two specialised furnaces.

The type of furnace also affects the overall efficiency of the smelting process. Out of the many fuel items present in the game, here are seven of the most efficient ones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

7 most efficient fuels in Minecraft

7) Bamboo

Bamboo (Image via Minecraft)

Bamboo is the least efficient item for smelting. One bamboo can only smelt 0.25 of an item and can only burn for 2.5 seconds. However, players make huge bamboo farms and use them for fuel. Bamboo can be grown quite easily; hence, players collect stacks of bamboo and then use them for smelting. Some even craft scaffolding from bamboo and use it as fuel, since it can smelt six items.

6) Charcoal

Charcoal (Image via Minecraft)

Charcoal is another lesser used fuel in the game since it is slightly inefficient to obtain. Charcoal comes from smelting wood logs. Since smelting itself is a part of obtaining this fuel, it is not considered an efficient option.

However, if players have a good amount of wood, they can smelt logs with planks to obtain the fuel. It can smelt up to 8 items and burn for 80 seconds. Another reason charcoal is not used is because it has the same burning capacity as coal, which is readily available in the world.

5) Coal

Coal is the most common fuel (Image via Minecraft)

This is the most used fuel in the game. Coal can be easily obtained by its ore block generating commonly in the world. The block can smelt 8 items and burn for 80 seconds. New players often use this item as their primary fuel before making a farm for more efficient fuel items.

4) Blaze Rod

Blaze Rod (Image via Minecraft)

If players have an efficient Blaze farm in the Nether, Blaze Rods can be a great fuel option. Blaze Rods are quite difficult to obtain since they are dropped by a dangerous hostile mob of the Nether. It can smelt 12 items and burn for 120 seconds. However, players rarely use the item as fuel as it is used for several other purposes.

3) Dried Kelp Block

Dried kelp block (Image via Minecraft)

Kelp is another great fuel alternative that several players use. Kelp is a plant that grows underwater and can be smelted to obtain dried kelp. Even though smelting is required to obtain them, blocks of dried kelp can burn for up to 200 seconds and smelt 20 items. Some players have a huge kelp farm solely for this purpose, proving how great this item is.

2) Block of Coal

Block of Coal (Image via Minecraft)

When players have an abundance of coal in their storage, they can craft blocks of coal to save space and use them as fuel. A block of coal is made from 9 coal; however, it can burn 10 times more than a regular coal. Each block can smelt 80 items, making it a great fuel option. A block of coal is 11% more efficient than a single coal.

1) Lava Bucket

Lava Bucket (Image via Minecraft)

Of course, the hottest substance in the game is lava. Lava can quickly burn blocks and kill entities that come into contact with it. Hence, it is the most efficient and long-lasting fuel. With one bucket of lava, players can smelt 100 items. If players have a proper lava farm with cauldron and pointed dripstone, they do not need to look for any other fuel item.

