Top 5 uses of charcoal in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Charcoal is an important resource in Minecraft that has a multitude of uses. It can be obtained in a few different ways but is mainly procured from smelting wood and logs. Many of the uses that charcoal has can be utilized by players very early on in the game.

In this article, we look at the top five uses of charcoal, and how their unique abilities can benefit players during their playthroughs in Minecraft.

Five ways charcoal can benefit the player in Minecraft

5) Fuel

Charcoal is a wonderful way to smelt lots of items from an easy-to-acquire resource. Image via Minecraft.

Charcoal is a great source of fuel. When placed inside a furnace, it can be used to smelt up to eight items, as it lasts for 80 seconds as a burning fuel. This is a great way for players to utilize charcoal as they will be able to place a stack of charcoal inside the furnace and can rest assured that it will take care of the smelting while the player is attending to other tasks.

4) Campfires

Campfires are a wonderful source of light and give quick access to cooking. Image via Minecraft.

Great for players on the go, who can easily create a campfire when out and about in the world. This allows them access to a place to cook, provides light to help them see and prevent mobs from spawning. When used for cooking, up to four pieces of raw meat can be placed on the campfire at once. As a light source, campfires are slightly brighter than torches, boasting a light level of 15.

3) Fire Charges

Fire Charges can be loaded into dispensers or used by the player to create fire on demand. Image via Minecraft.

For players looking for a way to set things on fire, the fire charge is a great choice. Able to be crafted from blaze powder, charcoal and gunpowder, this is a tool that can help players start a fire almost anywhere. Much like flint and steel, it can create flames, with the added benefit of being able to be added to a dispenser. It can be fired out of the dispenser, causing damage to whatever it hits.

2) Torches

Torches light the way and help keep mobs at bay. Image via Minecraft.

Torches are a wonderful tool that can be created using charcoal. They are used to emit light, which not only helps players see in the dark, but also keeps mobs away.

Mobs can only spawn when the light level is below 7. Torches emit a light level of 14, so by keeping torches close by, a player can reduce the chances of a mob coming and ruining their carefully laid plans.

1) Soul Torches

A Soul Torch a day keeps the Piglins away. Image via Minecraft.

Another form of the handy torch, Soul Torches can also be crafted using charcoal, a stick, and one block of soul soil or soul sand. While similar in that these Soul Torches also give off light, they do not give off as strong of an effect. Soul Torches only have a light level of 10. This effect does not melt snow and ice as well, as the original torches can.

Another benefit to these Soul Torches, aside from their pleasing blue glow, is that they also repel Piglins and will keep them at bay from up to 7 blocks away.

