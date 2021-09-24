How to use flint in Minecraft

Flint is an item in Minecraft that has many uses. It can be used to craft items and is found in trades, but it's fairly difficult to come by. It can only be obtained one way.

Flint has a 10 percent chance of dropping from a piece of gravel that is broken. Otherwise, it can't be found. Looting increases that chance, with level one dropping flint at a 14 percent chance, level two at 25 percent and level three having a 100 percent chance.

Once acquired, most players may not know exactly what to use it for. The article will list some prudent applications of flint.

Flint can be acquired from gravel, but without Looting enchants it's fairly rare to drop. (Image via Mojang)

Uses for flint in Minecraft

The first use is for making arrows. Most players get arrows from skeletons, but that can be a slow build. In order to get lots of arrows quickly, players can craft them, rather than wait for night and kill all the skeletons. Crafting them requires one flint, one stick and one feather. This will create four arrows.

Another use of flint is for fletching tables. Two pieces of flint and four planks of any kind will craft a fletching table. This block currently does not have a use, but it probably will in the future as it can be opened on spectator view.

It is only used to turn a villager into a fletcher, who can have trades involving flint as well as arrows and sticks.

The last and most helpful use of flint in Minecraft is for flint and steel. Flint and steel is used for so many things, including a flame enchanted sword. With this weapon, one can eliminate mobs and cook their raw food.

Apart from that, it is also necessary to light a Nether portal. It is crafted with one flint and one iron ingot and will eventually break, creating a use for the rest of the flint.

