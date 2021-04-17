Minecraft players can find flint in a few different ways.

Flint is an item that can be dropped by gravel blocks when a player mines them. They can also find flint in chests found in the overworld. It is something that a village fletcher will trade with players.

Once players have flint, they can use it to make flint and steel. This allows them to set things on fire or ignite a nether portal. This dark grey item in the shape of a teardrop is necessary for players to craft arrows and fletching tables.

Where to get flint in Minecraft?

Trading with a Fletcher

A Minecraft fletcher (Image via Mojang)

A fletcher is a Minecraft villager linked up to the fletching table job block. Fletchers can trade items for emeralds with players the same way any villager with a job can.

This villager can sell flint to players for the price of gravel blocks and one emerald.

Advertisement

Mining gravel

Mining gravel at spawn to drop flint (Image via Mojang)

Gravel is a natural source of flint in Minecraft. A player should be able to find gravel easily as it is a common block in the game. However, there are tips for players who don't have much luck with finding it.

Mining gravel with either a shovel or by hand will result in either a gravel block or flint being dropped at despawn. Players can take the gravel that has already been mined, place it, and mine through it again to potentially drop flint.

This can be done over and over to Minecraft gravel as long as it drops itself at despawn. Players can use this to narrow down some inventory space as well.

Chests at ruined portals

Advertisement

A ruined portal, anyone? (Image via Mojang)

Ruined portals became part of Minecraft with the nether update. These portals can be found near a player's spawn point or in various locations of the world.

Each of these structures will have a chest on sight with loot for players to use. A typical item in these chests is flint. This is due to needing flint and steel to light the portal.

Some chests can hold nearly everything a player needs to fix the ruined portal, aside from the necessary diamond pickaxe.

Chests in villages

A villager's home (Image via Mojang)

Villages are a typical method to get useful loot early in Minecraft. Chests with food and other needs can be found in nearly every home. One of the items a player can find in a villager's chest is flint.