5 best ways to defeat Blazes in Minecraft

Blazes are dangerous fire-breathing mobs in Minecraft. These fiery creatures live in a hellish realm called the Nether. They are only found in ancient and rare structures called Fortresses. Players who want to complete the underlying storyline of the sandbox game must defeat these hostile mobs in order to obtain their rods.

Blazes are some of the oldest mobs in the game and were added to the first official version of the game. To find a stronghold and enter the End realm, players will need Blaze rods from these mobs to craft the Eye of Ender. Hence, players must face them. These burning mobs are quite hard to kill; however, there are a few ways to make it easier.

Top 5 ways to defeat Blazes in Minecraft

5) Using Axe crit damage

Attacking them with an axe (Image via Minecraft)

Although this is the most-used technique to defeat these mobs in the game, it is also quite difficult and dangerous. These mobs can shoot fireballs, and players can take damage if they touch the mob. However, their fireball shooting accuracy is not perfect.

Using a melee weapon like an axe can be useful as it only takes two hits to kill the mob if the player is using a diamond axe.

Crit damage using an axe is quite effective and can easily kill the mob. That said, players using this method must be skilled enough unless they want to fail.

4) Building a large wall as a shield with strong blocks

Wall of strong blocks used as a shield (Image via Minecraft)

These mobs will always stay a few blocks away from the player and shoot fireballs at them. Hence, players can create a safe area with strong blocks that will not burn. This will act as a shield and a shelter to hide from and survive the attacks.

Players can even create a one-block hole in the wall to shoot them with arrows. However, they must remember to close off the area on all six sides so that no other mob can enter the shelter.

3) Throwing snowballs

Throwing snowballs at Blazes (Image via Minecraft)

Because these mobs are fire-borne, they can take a lot of damage from water or snow. This technique involves using snowballs to deal damage to these hostile mobs. Each snowball deals 3 HP damage to these mobs. Therefore, players will need at least 7 of them to kill one mob.

Players can easily obtain snowballs from snowy biomes and bring several stacks while fighting them. Even if they take time to kill one mob, the speed at which they can be thrown overpowers the attack damage of arrows.

2) Using the Power 5 enchantment on the bow

Power 5 bow (Image via Minecraft)

Using bows and arrows to fight Blazes has been quite common among players. Players can increase the damage caused by the ranged attack by enchanting the bow. If players use level 5 Power enchantment on their bows, they will easily be able to kill these mobs with two hits.

Power enchantment is brilliant for increasing the overall attack damage of the ranged weapon.

1) Using the fire resistance potion

Fire resistance (Image via Minecraft)

Blazes are primarily dangerous for the fireballs that they throw. Nether being a hot and lava-filled place gives these mobs an advantage over players. However, if players drink the fire resistance potion, these mobs will be powerless as their fireballs won't work.

The only catch here is that players need to kill a few of them to obtain their rods. The rods are crafted into powder, which is an essential element to brew almost any kind of potion in the game.

