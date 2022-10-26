How to ride camel in Minecraft 1.20

Mojang recently announced the Minecraft 1.20 update, and Camels will be added to it, along with other new features. The new mob was revealed on October 15 during Mojang's annual live show. Millions of players flocked to the livestream and were mesmerized by the new cute mob that will soon be available to interact with.

Compared to previous patches, Mojang is approaching the Minecraft 1.20 update differently. The company seems to be only revealing features that are almost complete and ready to be launched. Gamers will get to experience the new content soon after it's announced. For instance, camels — a mob revealed not too long ago — have already been added to snapshots and beta previews. You can easily download these beta versions and ride the new entity.

Steps to ride camels in Minecraft 1.20

1) Finding camels

These new mobs will spawn in desert villages in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Even though the next update is far from being released, it is safe to say that the spawn location of the new mob is unlikely to change. Camels will only generate in desert villages. This makes them slightly rare, but nothing can be said for sure, as Mojang might make them more common around desert biomes.

Since you will be on the beta version of the game, you can go into survival mode and locate the mob the hard way. Or you could simply switch to creative mode and fly around, making it easier for yourself to find a camel.

2) Saddling without taming

Camels can be easily saddled as they do not have to be tamed or fed (Image via Mojang)

Once you find a camel, you can ride it only after putting a saddle on the creature. Unlike horses, you won't be able to sit on these animals without using the treasure item. Luckily, the new mob does not need any convincing when it comes to saddling compared to horses.

With one click of a button, you can put the saddle on a camel without taming or feeding it. Remember, these mobs are still in development mode, despite being added to snapshots and beta previews. Saddling and riding mechanisms might change in the final Minecraft 1.20 update.

Riding mechanics and behavior

Camels will be fascinating to ride in Minecraft 1.20 due to new mechanics and behavior (Image via Mojang)

Even though only one saddle can be placed on a camel, two players can ride it at the same time. This is the first mob that two gamers can climb and be on top of together.

Camels are slow at walking. This also applies to its sprinting speed, which is lower compared to other ridable mobs. However, the entity does have some special features that make it worth riding.

For starters, short hostile mobs like Zombies won't be able to attack you when you're on camels since they are too tall. Secondly, they can dash forward when the Spacebar is pressed. This movement will allow you to jump across rivers and ravines with ease.

Funnily enough, camels are slightly lazy in terms of their behavior and can randomly sit when you are trying to ride them. Sometimes they can even refuse to stand and move. These traits make the mob more fascinating and realistic.

