Better Nether mod for Minecraft: Main features, download link, and installation guide

After exploring the vast and exciting world of Minecraft, many veteran players turn to mods to add new features and challenges to the game. The Java Edition has a vast selection of mods available that are easy to install, providing endless possibilities to keep the game fresh and exciting.

The Nether, which is the second most visited dimension in Minecraft, has only been updated once so far with the Nether Update. While this update added many new features to the Nether biome, long-time players have already thoroughly explored them.

Many mods have been released to diversify this scary dimension, with Better Nether being one of the best.

Everything to know about the BetterNether Minecraft mod

Created by Quickeck, BetterNether is a mod that has been updated to work on Minecraft version 1.19.3 and has been downloaded over 15 million times from the CurseForge website.

As can be guessed by the name, this mod emphasizes improving the Nether by adding more elements, such as biomes, mobs, and plants.

Features of this mod

Listed below are the main features of the BetterNether mod:

New Nether plants

New Nether mobs

Unique biomes

Vertical and volumetric biome system

A bunch of new recipes, food items, armor, tools, and items

Significant and rare structures such as Nether city

Ability to adjust the occurrence of blocks, items, structures, biomes, and vegetation density

Download link and installation guide

Since BetterNether is a Fabric mod for Minecraft, a Fabric client must be installed. Along with Fabric, players will need Fabric api and BClib compatible with version 1.19.3.

Here are the mods you'll need to download first:

BClib

Fabric installer

Fabric api

BetterNether

Once all the required files have been downloaded, follow the steps mentioned below to install Fabric for Minecraft 1.19.3:

Step 1: Open the downloaded Fabric installer using JAVA(TM) Platform SE binary. If your system does not have Java, you'll have to download and install it first.

Step 2: Select Minecraft 1.19.3 and ensure the game's directory in the installer is correct. Then, click on Install.

The installation may take a few minutes. Once finished, a new 1.19.3 Fabric installation will appear in the game launcher.

You must move the Fabric api to the mods folder and launch the game once to allow the launcher to download the files necessary to run the game. The mods folder can be found by pressing the WIN + R keys and typing "%appdata%/.minecraft/mods" into the dialog box.

If the Fabric installation doesn't show up in the launcher, it might be because the mods aren't enabled. To fix this, go to the Installations tab and select the Mods option under Versions.

Step 3: Once you have launched the Fabric installation, you should exit out of it and move the other files (BetterNether mod and BClib) to the mods folder.

After following the above steps, the BetterNether mod can be played through the new Fabric installation.

