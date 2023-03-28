7 best Minecraft mods for Nether (2023)

The Nether is a daunting and dangerous realm in Minecraft, with lava-filled landscapes and menacing hostile creatures lurking around every corner. However, after players become more comfortable with the Nether, it may begin to feel repetitive and mundane to explore and loot the same items and blocks repeatedly.

Fortunately, Minecraft's massive and highly active community has created numerous mods to enhance the Nether experience. These mods range from quality-of-life improvements to complete visual overhauls. Here are a few excellent mods that can transform the Nether realm.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

BetterNether, Amplified Nether, and 5 other great mods for the Nether realm in Minecraft

1) BetterNether

BetterNether adds a bunch of new features to the Nether in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

BetterNether is arguably the most famous mod to completely transform the hellish realm. It adds new biomes and mobs that further bring new items and blocks like plants, food, tools, materials, etc. Players will be able to explore a brand-new Nether realm with BetterNether. Apart from biomes, it also adds several new structures with unique items such as chest loot.

2) Nether's Delight

Nether's Delight is an addon mod for Farmer's Delight, focused on the Nether in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Nether's Delight is an addon mod for the main Farmer's Delight mod that adds all kinds of new farming and cooking features to the game. Through this add-on mod, players can now farm and cook in the Nether with Nether-related ingredients to create brand-new dishes.

Since this mod allows users to create food in the Nether, the modder cleverly made food dishes that are not too palatable, but it will definitely help explorers survive the hellish realm.

3) Amplified Nether

Amplified Nether drastically increases the terrain's intensity in the hellish realm of Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Amplified is a world type in the game that drastically increases the terrain generation intensity of the Overworld realm. The Nether was never affected by this world type since it was already quite irregular. However, there is a mod that applies the world type to the Nether, making it extremely irregular and difficult to travel across. This mod is for those who want an extra layer of challenges while exploring the hellish realm.

4) Nether Portal Fix

Nether portal fix simply resolves the issue of players re-entering Overworld from a different Nether portal in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

On several multiplayer servers, whenever players create a nether portal close to another one, there is a chance that they might return to the Overworld through that other portal instead of the one they created. This mod is focused on fixing that particular issue. Though it might not be as exciting as some of the other mods, it is a lifesaver, especially for those who have multiplayer servers.

5) Nears

Nears is a simple mod that adds two different fruits to the Nether in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Nears is a simple yet famous mod that adds three different kinds of fruits to the hellish realm. Two of them are called Nears and Faars and are grown as bushes before yielding fruits. Their seeds need to be obtained by breaking crimson and warped roots.

Once the fruits are obtained, new food items can also be crafted using them. The third fruit can is called soul berries that can be obtained by breaking soul bushes in the soul sand valley.

6) Infernal Expansion

Infernal Expansion is another mod that adds loads of content to the Nether in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Infernal Expansion is a community-based mod that brings lots of new items, mobs, blocks, and biomes to the lava-filled realm. The modders first released an expansion with various new glowstone-based blocks with five new mobs, one for each biome.

They recently released another expansion introducing a new biome called Glowstone Canyon. This indicates that the modders are highly active and will continue to create new updates.

7) Towers of the Wild: Additions

This simple mod adds a single brand-new structure to the Nether in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

The Towers of the Wild mod is an expansive mod that adds new tower-like structures to the Overworld. Its Nether and End subsidiary, Towers of the Nether, creates similar types of towers in those realms. Although this mod only adds one kind of structure to the Nether, it's still worth trying for players who enjoy exploring and discovering new structures in Minecraft.

