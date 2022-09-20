Different world types in Minecraft explained

There are several ways that Minecraft worlds can be generated. Usually, when players create a world, they simply change the name, difficulty level, and type of game mode they want to play. However, one of the biggest bonuses is the option to change the world type as well. Once players are on the world creation screen, they will have access to change the world type.

There are majorly five different world types in Minecraft – Default, Superflat, Large Biomes, Amplified, and Single Biome. These world types differ in terms of terrain and biome generation. Many world types are created simply for fun and are not practical for regular survival modes.

Every world type in Minecraft explained

1) Default

Default world type is the most commonly used in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Most players who create a new world use the default world type. It has basic, natural-looking terrain and distribution of biomes. The structures are properly placed in dedicated biomes – each biome has its own type of terrain – and are equally and randomly spread across the world.

Hence, this is the most beginner-friendly world type for regular survival game modes.

2) Superflat

Superflat Minecraft world will have one type of block on the surface and will not have any vertical evelation (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, this particular world does not have any form of vertical terrain. It is completely flat and is made up of a single type of block, which players can change while creating the world. Though no trees or natural fauna can be generated in this world type, there is an option to allow the generation of natural structures like villages.

The world generation here is usually used to create custom structures that require a flat base, or by content creators who create informational videos about the game.

3) Large Biomes (Java Edition only)

A massive Mangrove Swamp biome in large biomes world type in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Large Biomes are lesser known world types since they are hardly used by any player. A Large Biomes world will look like a default world, but all geographical features including biomes, mountains, and caves will be four times larger along the X and Z axxs. This results in large biomes that cover 16 times more area.

Naturally generated structures are also more common in this world. Since it is quite similar to the default world type, large biomes world types are not used as often.

4) Amplified (Java Edition only)

All kinds of terrain generation is amplified in this Minecraft world type (Image via Mojang)

Players usually explore various terrains in a world type such as plains, hills, mountains, and more. In a default world, they are reasonably sized and do not look ridiculously large or tall. It is the exact opposite in an amplified world, where nearly every terrain generates weirdly, making the world look bizarre yet unique.

Massive mountains with hollow spaces and completely open caves are common in this type of world.

5) Single Biome (Java Edition only)

The entire world is made up of one Minecraft biome only (Image via Mojang)

Single Biome is also a fairly self-explanatory world type available in the game. This particular world type will only generate one kind of biome. Players get to choose which biome the world will be made up of during the creation of the world.

Once the world generates, players will not find any other biome other than what they've chosen, although this doesn't have any major significance since one of the best features of the game is exploring the various kinds of biomes.

