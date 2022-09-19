How to make a flat world in Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions

When a Minecraft player generates a new world, they are presented with many options to customize it. One such customization option is selecting the world type.

One world type in the game is known as the "flat" or "superflat" world. Flat worlds are quite different from standard worlds. They are incredibly thin from the surface to the bedrock layer.

Furthermore, many structures are incapable of generating within flat worlds, and survival is considered significantly more difficult due to the lack of basic resources. However, flat worlds can still be incredibly fun to play, and they provide maximum space for building.

Certain structures, like villages, can still spawn in flat worlds (Image via Mojang)

The good news for Minecraft players who are hoping to set up a flat world is that the process is incredibly easy. However, it's also worth noting that players in Java Edition will have additional customization options for their flat world that Bedrock players won't have access to (by default).

Regardless, even without customization, flat worlds in Bedrock Edition can be plenty of fun for building and are a challenge for survival-minded players.

Steps to create a Superflat World in Minecraft Java Edition

Start Minecraft and select "Singleplayer" from the main menu. On the world selection screen, press the "Create New World" button. On the world creation screen, select the "More World Options" button. Press the "World Type" button until it reads "Superflat." This should usually only take one press of the button. If you'd like to further customize the superflat world, press the "Customize" button and select the layers you'd like your world to comprise. Press "Done." Enter the name for your world and set up the rest of its parameters, including generated structures and the presence of a bonus chest. Then press "Create New World" to generate the new superflat world. Once completed, you should be placed into the new world automatically.

Steps to create Flat World in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Start Minecraft and select "Play" in the main menu. In world selection, press the "Create New" button. Once you've reached the create new world screen, navigate to the menu on the right under "Game Settings." Scroll down until you find a setting that reads "World Type," press this button and change the type from infinite to flat. Fill out the rest of your parameters for the world and pick your desired settings. Once everything is complete, press the "Create" button on the left-most menu under the image of a Minecraft world. After generation, you'll be dropped into the flat world and can play right away.

While flat worlds may not suit every player's taste, they're certainly worth trying, at the very least. This is especially true for players who enjoy Creative Mode, as the world type essentially offers them unlimited building space with no land clearing needed.

Survival Mode players who have gotten used to standard world generation may also want to give it a shot. The reduced resources and limited structures may make staying alive significantly tougher than it would normally be.

