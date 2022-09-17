5 easy Minecraft duplication glitches for Java Edition

Minecraft’s gameplay requires players to explore the world and collect the resources they need, either to survive or to expand their base and builds.

Over the years, the community has found a plethora of ways to force items to duplicate within the game. While most of these glitches have been patched over time, some have not yet been given the axe by Mojang.

Detailed below are five simple duplication glitches that are yet to be patched out of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Tripwire Duplication and 4 other great unpatched Minecraft duplication glitches

1) String Duplication

The setup for the string duplication glitch (Image via Minecraft/Mojang)

String is a basic yet incredibly useful item in Minecraft. Players can use string to make things like bows, crossbows, fishing rods, and wool. They can even be traded to villagers for emeralds.

This duplication glitch will give players unlimited access to string and, therefore, these items. It involves using two tripwires connected by three strings at the end of a channel of flowing water. The water then flows into the tripwires and breaks the string. While there are only three strings placed, four will be dropped.

2) Tripwire Duplication

The setup needed to duplicate tripwire hooks (Image via Minecraft/Mojang)

Tripwires can be used by players to make trapped chests and crossbows. They can also be traded to villagers for emeralds.

This duplication glitch is very similar to the string duplication method. It involves using two trapdoors connected by two tripwire hooks, which are, in turn, connected by a single piece of string.

Whenever a player walks into the center string, the tripwire hooks will send a signal to the trapdoors, causing them to move and breaking one of the hooks. However, two tripwire hooks will drop to the ground, one more than the player started with.

3) Shulker Duplication

This duplication glitch is difficult to pull off without mods but is conceptually very simple. If a player removes an item from a shulker box on the same tick that they close its interface or the shulker box is broken, the server will not register that the item was removed.

This means the shulker box still contains the item within it. However, since the item is in the player’s inventory, the server updates to mark the item as being in the inventory. The item, therefore, fails to be removed from the shulker but succeeds at being added to the player’s inventory.

Players can either use mods to guarantee the success of this method, or they can attempt to use the glitch in a more legitimate way by forcing the timing.

4) Boat Chest Duplication

Boat chest duplication is another multiplayer-focused dupe. While players can use an alternate account to do the villager trade dupe, this one needs enough fine control on both ends to essentially require a real second player.

The first player should enter the boat and the pause menu before preparing to quit the game. The second player needs to enter the chest interface and begin rapidly moving items in and out of the chest. If the player on the boat times their exit right, the item will be in the chest (as it is removed from the game) and in the original player’s inventory.

When the boat player rejoins, the duplicated stack of items should still be in the chest, and the original stack of items will be in the non-boat player’s inventory.

5) Villager Trading Duplication

A fletcher villager trapped in a boat (Image via Minecraft/Mojang)

Villager trading is the single most powerful aspect of Minecraft. Players can use villager trading to get infinite diamond tools and armor, as well as unlimited emeralds, enchanted books, and other miscellaneous items. However, there is one aspect to trading that can be very frustrating; traders will only offer a certain trade so many times in a day.

Fortunately, there is a multiplayer Minecraft glitch that will allow players to trade non-stop with villagers. If a player is controlling a boat with a villager in the second seat, an outside player can trade with the boat villager until the trade expires. The player in the boat then needs to log out of the server and log back in.

The boat and villager will vanish, and when they return, the trade will be available again.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far