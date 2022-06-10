How to craft and use a boat with chest in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19’s release brought upon a ton of new content for millions of die-hard fans. While some aspects of the content like the Warden and Deep Dark biome are simply terrifying, others, like the frogs, tadpoles, and Allays are adorable.

Each addition makes the game better and extends its playability while attracting an even larger audience to the game.

Among the many fascinating new items added to Minecraft are a variation of boats that can carry a single chest inside them. This is quite similar to the way a donkey, mule, or llama can be made to equip a single chest for extra storage.

Minecraft 1.19: Steps to craft a boat with chest, and its uses

While the item is considered to be a brand new addition (which it is), players must remember that it is made up of two pre-existing items from the game: the boat and the single chest. Therefore, there is no difference in the properties of those items individually and as part of a “boat with chest” item.

The only difference between a normal boat and a boat with a chest is that a regular boat can carry up to two passengers, while a boat with a chest can carry only one, due to the chest taking up the second sitting spot. The single chest, like its regular counterpart, has 27 storage slots for the player to use.

In order to construct a boat with chest, players need the following materials:

A boat made using any variant of wood

A single chest

A crafting table

Steps to construct a boat with chest

Make a single chest using eight wooden planks inside a crafting table.

Make a boat using five wooden planks inside a crafting table.

Put the single chest in the middle slot of the crafting table, and the boat just below it.

This will result in the production of a boat with chest.

Using a boat with chest

Players can use the “boat with chest” item in a variety of ways. The first and foremost would be transportation. Like a regular boat, players can place it when trying to travel over water and retrieve it by hitting it when they’re done using it.

The second most useful aspect of the item is the chest. While traveling, players often run out of inventory slots, and, as a result, they might get confused as to what to drop and what to take with them.

The chest, with its 27 additional slots, can be of immense help in such situations. However, Minecraft players must always keep in mind (since breaking a boat is likely to be muscle memory by now) that breaking the boat will result in breaking the chest as well. Doing this will allow all contents of the boat’s chest to spill out like when a regular chest is broken.

The “boat with chest” item can be used to trigger piglins in the Nether just as a regular chest does. For Minecraft players who do not know this, when a player opens a chest in front of piglins in the Nether dimension, the piglins get aggravated and run towards the player to attack them.

