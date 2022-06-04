How to make an oak boat with a chest in Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update is set to arrive in just four days. On June 7, gamers will finally be able to descend into the Deep Dark, slog through the Mangrove Swamp biome, collect frogs, fight the Warden and craft recovery compasses. No specific time has yet been announced, but it will be sometime during that day.

There are quite a few new additions that are going to excite and please a lot of crafters. Mud will be a popular building material as it can be crafted into several different blocks. The same can be said for Mangrove wood blocks that will come from the logs chopped down.

However, there is one very small addition that could make a big impact. Boats with chests have been something players have wanted for a long time. Finally, the 1.19 update will provide it. Here's how crafters will be able to craft it, starting June 7.

How to craft boats with a chest in Minecraft 1.19

Boats are very useful in Minecraft. Swimming across the ocean can be tedious, slow, and even dangerous due to the risk of drowning. Boats allow players to speed across the ocean and keep them safe from all dangers.

Gamelot (not Camelot!) @BlackVikingM On June 7, The Wild Update will be released in Minecraft, which will add:

1. Two new biomes - deep darkness and mangrove swamps;

2. New blocks - dirt, frog block and unusual rocks;

3. New creatures - warden, quiet and frog;

The only downside to boats is that they do take up an inventory slot. When out adventuring, gamers often fill up their inventory very quickly, but have to drop potentially useful items to make sure they can get their boat when they get back.

Another downside was that they could only hold players. Since storage would often become insufficient, players often had to turn back or find a donkey so they could put a chest on it.

Now that boats with chests can be crafted, that will be much less of a problem. The recipe for it is simple, too. Players need to craft a boat, in this case an oak one, and a chest.

Those are both very simple recipes. A boat needs:

Four oak planks

One wooden shovel

A shovel is made of two sticks and one plank of any kind. A chest is made of eight wooden planks.

After that, putting both of those items into the crafting grid will produce a boat with chest (only on version 1.19). Players will need wooden planks for everything. Sticks are crafted from them and every other recipe needs them for this.

All different boats (Image via Mojang)

In total, players will need about 16 wooden planks. That means they'll only need to collect four oak logs to complete this recipe.

Minecraft players can then ride around and collect items and put them in their chest. Once the adventure is done, gamers will need to break the boat the same way they normally would by striking it.

That will drop the boat as an item, along with everything that was inside the chest. This does make it difficult to get everything back home because waterbodies often don't go right up to gamers' bases.

However, they can go drop off items and come back to get the items from the new boats with a chest.

