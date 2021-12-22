Why Piglins are an underrated mob in Minecraft

Piglins are a relatively new mob in Minecraft. They are the most recent hostile mob to make it into the game, though axolotls, glowsquids and goats (all passive or neutral) were added after them. The 1.16 Nether update added a ton of new biomes to the Nether, but perhaps the best addition from that update was Piglins.

These mobs are new, so Minecraft players aren't as familiar as they are with other mobs. Piglins, to this day, remain one of the most underrated mobs in Minecraft. Here's why.

Why Piglins deserve more love from Minecraft players

First of all, they're fairly challenging. The best mobs in the game are challenging and give Minecraft players something to put effort into. Nobody thinks that spiders are the best mob in the game because they're not very challenging.

Piglins move in swarms and they will attack players together. They also have crossbows, which make them dangerous from afar. Minecraft players who stumble upon a host of Piglins usually struggle to escape.

they/them/these hands @pigeonboyalex i love the piglins in minecraft because they only attack you if you have negative drip i love the piglins in minecraft because they only attack you if you have negative drip

They also have pretty decent loot. An adult that is killed has an 8.5% chance of dropping a golden sword or a crossbow, which is pretty good loot. They can also drop other pig-related items like porkchops. They also have 8.5% chance of dropping the following:

Golden Helmet

Golden Chestplate

Golden Leggings

Golden Boots

Piglins can also have golden armor equipped (Image via Minecraft)

Finally, and this is probably the most enticing reason as to why they're underrated, they barter. Players often set up farms with Piglins that they can continuously barter with. These are the items they'll give for a gold ingot:

Soul Speed enchanted book- 1.09%

Iron Boots- 1.74%

Splash potion of Fire Resistance- 1.74%

Potion of Fire Resistance- 1.74%

Water bottle- 1.74%

Iron nuggets (10-36)- 2.18%

Ender pearls (2-4)- 2.18%

String (3-9)- 4.36%

Nether quartz (5-12)- 4.36%

Obsidian- 8.71%

Crying obsidian- 8.71%

Fire charge- 8.71%

Leather (2-4)- 8.71%

Soul sand (2-8)- 8.71%

Nether brick (2-8)- 8.71%

Arrow (spectral in Java Edition) (6-12)- 8.71%

Gravel (8-16)- 8.71%

Blackstone (8-16)- 8.71%

Minecraft Changes Bot @MinecraftUpda15 Make Iron Golems aggressive towards Piglins. Make Iron Golems aggressive towards Piglins.

Piglins are a great mob and many players consider it to be one of the best in Minecraft.

