How to create amplified world in Minecraft

Minecraft worlds are vast and never-ending. Each world has infinite generation, unless that feature is turned off. The world will go on forever. A certain type of world will do that but also be bigger and better. Amplified worlds are a world type in Minecraft that cause much higher mountains and much deeper caves.

This is a Java Edition feature, though there is a workaround that Bedrock Edition players can use to get their own amplified worlds. Here's what they have to do.

Complete guide to amplified worlds in Minecraft

Amplified worlds are a Java exclusive feature. This is a world type that can be changed in the world settings prior to generating it. It's the same as changing the world to Old, Infinite or Flat.

In Bedrock, however, this can't be done the same way. Amplified terrain can be generated on Legacy Console Edition (PlayStation 4 or Xbox One) by selecting the "Amplified World" option when creating a new world.

These worlds may then also be transferred to their respective consoles to play amplified worlds on Bedrock.

Amplified worlds can pave the way for really interesting builds. Image via Minecraft

For Java Edition players, it is highly recommended to use a very powerful computer when using amplified worlds. They require tons of RAM and power, so older and weaker computers will see intense lag and other issues when trying to play amplified worlds.

gaspoweredpick #DeepDarkHype @gaspoweredpick #Minecraft amplified worlds have been upgraded to 1.18 and are now better than ever! Here is a thread of changes, many of which were not mentioned, starting with this blend between 1.17 terrain (left) and 1.18 terrain (right). #Minecraft amplified worlds have been upgraded to 1.18 and are now better than ever! Here is a thread of changes, many of which were not mentioned, starting with this blend between 1.17 terrain (left) and 1.18 terrain (right). https://t.co/JGsLnPQt1c

Amplified worlds will generate as many large hills and mountains as possible and more often than not, they will reach the Minecraft world height limit. These mountains dwarf regular mountains in regular Minecraft worlds.

Deep caves will also reach down to the bedrock with ease. Villages and other structures will still generate, though they may often look strange due to the drastically different world generation.

Many Minecraft players find these types of worlds to be the most challenging. The terrain is tremendously difficult and causes a lot more difficulty than normal worlds, leading many to avoid this world type altogether.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul