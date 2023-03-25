How to play multiplayer on Minecraft Java (2023)

For an open-world sandbox game released over a decade ago, Minecraft has amassed an incredible number of active players. At its core, Minecraft is a survival game where players survive and thrive in an enigmatic world.

Most of the player base would agree that a game where players need to collect items and resources is the most fun when played on multiplayer servers with friends. Having multiple players work on a project or handle separate tasks makes the game more fun and the tasks feel less like a chore.

A step-by-step guide to access multiplayer servers in Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft offers a wide variety of servers that can be accessed by any user with a Mojang account on which they have purchased the game. Most popular servers, such as Hypixel, feature a bunch of mini-games.

Here are the steps that players need to follow in any version of Minecraft Java Edition:

Step 1: Open the official launcher, select Java Edition from the left side, and launch the game.

Step 2: Select the Multiplayer option on the home screen.

Step 3: A warning may pop up if it is your first time. Proceed past any warning shown in the game.

Step 4: Click on the Add Server option available at the bottom.

Step 5: A screen where the server info must be entered will appear. Write a name for the server and type the IP. Most popular servers will have their IP mentioned on their website.

Step 6: Press Done.

Step 7: Unless the information entered is incorrect, the server will appear on the multiplayer screen, and its status (online or offline) will be displayed. Double-click on the name to enter the server.

After following these steps, the game will connect to the server and spawn you in it.

If you desire to enter a world exclusive to your friends that isn't public, you can establish your own server by accessing one of the many websites that provide Minecraft servers.

Creating a server

You can set up a server on Aternos, a hosting platform that provides free servers.

Here's a small guide to creating a free server on Aternos:

Step 1: Open the official Aternos webpage.

Step 2: Start creating an Aternos account by entering a unique username.

Step 3: On the next screen, enter a strong password.

Although skipping the email address field is possible, providing an email address for account recovery is strongly advised. To complete the process, you must click the sign-up button after providing the email address.

Step 4: On the home screen of Aternos, click the create button.

Step 5: Write a name for the server. You can also enter a custom text that will appear under the server name.

A new server has been created. However, before accessing it, you must select basic world settings such as game mode, difficulty, and game version. Once done, the server is ready to be played on.

