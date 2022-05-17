10 best Minecraft server hosting services in 2022

Although Minecraft players can host a multiplayer server using their own device's hardware, sometimes, the demand is too high for local hosting. In such cases, players usually opt for server hosting services.

Server hosting for Minecraft is usually performed by larger companies with legitimate server hardware that can sustain a high amount of traffic. Depending on the number of players and plugins players look to have on their servers, it may not be a bad idea to look into a hosting company. Fortunately, there are many hosting services, some cheaper than others, that can facilitate a player's desire for a more robust Minecraft server.

Minecraft: Great server hosting services to look into in 2022

10) GGServers

GGServers provides great features at a very affordable price (Image via GGServers)

Starting with Minecraft server hosting plans as cheap as $3 USD, GGServers is a reliable server hosting service with plenty of options. It includes hosting hardware from multiple locations across the world, unmetered and virtually limitless storage, a built-in control panel dashboard, and a very functional and accessible installation package for modpacks. GGServers also provides a 24/7 online resource help desk that can assist players to iron out any issues they may be having.

9) Scalacube

Scalacube offers free server hosting plans with some caveats (Image via Scalacube)

With a multi-game server hosting service that works well, even for games beyond Minecraft, Scalacube's appeal is significant, and players can even start a server hosting experience for free with some stipulations. Players can begin with a free server utilizing 3GB of RAM and up to 30GB of storage. This isn't as beneficial as the company's paid plans, but for a free plan it isn't bad at all. Like many free hosting services, however, players may want to go over the site's privacy policy to ensure their information isn't being sold to third-party advertising agencies.

8) HostHavoc

HostHavoc sports very high approval from customers and reviewers (Image via HostHavoc)

Featuring a particularly high rating of over 4.5 stars on Trustpilot, HostHavoc is another multi-game server hosting service that performs very well for the Minecraft community. Its server hardware can be found throughout the United States and Europe. The company also has server infrastructure in Australia. It provides solid SSD storage, monitor clocks to ensure optimal resource use, and has compatibility with any and all modpacks players may want to utilize. The plans start with $5, which is a small price to pay for quality server support.

7) BisectHosting

BisectHosting provides free backups for their servers (Image via BisectHosting)

One of the longtime Minecraft server hosts, BisectHosting features great server hardware worldwide. With budget plans starting with as low as $3, BisectHosting provides several useful features such as free subdomains, a Multicraft control panel, daily backups, and more. If players splurge on the site's premium packages, they can also gain access to additional servers in other locations and a dedicated IP address for their server. The site also sports an intuitive modpack installer, so admins can focus on other tasks without worrying about independently uploading their modpacks.

6) NodeCraft

NodeCraft isn't perfect, but it does possess one advantage over many other services (Image via NodeCraft)

A committed service for Minecraft hosting, NodeCraft has great hardware ready for players to host their favorite games on. It also features the NodePanel, which is a customizable server dashboard system that was built by the site from the ground up. Many services possess dashboards for server administration, but NodeCraft's dashboard is highly personalizable and and sports all-in-one access to server functions as well as support from the site's staff. The site also permits constant server backups and real-time stat observation using its intuitive tools in the dashboard.

5) Sparked Host

Sparked Host features a wide range of server support resources with incredibly cheap budget options (Image via Sparked Host)

One of the most accessible and affordable Minecraft hosting services, Sparked Host can meet many administrators' needs and offers budget options that cost less than a single dollar. Servers can be automatically set up for admins, and players can almost immediately dive into the server or admins can continue to customize their servers with the appropriate modpacks and plugins. Even if admins already have a sizable player count, Sparked Host can handle the influx of connections flawlessly. It is also one of the most affordable options when it comes to server hosting, which certainly makes it worth looking into for any aspiring server admin.

4) Server.pro

Server.pro provides free hosting options and reliable hardware and support (Image via Server.pro)

One of the best Minecraft server hosts that offers a free option, Server.pro provides everything a Minecraft admin needs to run their own operation without any clutter. Eight independent data centers ensure connection problems are kept to a minimum. Daily backups help avoid any data any losses on the server, and players can even change their maps and worlds with almost zero effort. Admins can even be set up with a custom host name.

3) Hostinger

Hostinger offers a blend of accessibility, affordability, and powerful hosting tools (Image via Hostinger)

One of the most efficient and reputable Minecraft server hosting sites, Hostinger offers administrators everything they need to run a server without any prior knowledge of server setup or networking. Servers can come with pre-installed mods for Minecraft admins who don't necessarily want to pore through modpacks themselves, and all servers are protected from DDoS attacks thanks to their hardware protections. Near-constant backups ensure server data is restorable if lost, and players can enjoy low latency thanks to the multiple server sites found worldwide.

2) Shockbyte

Shockbyte has run a successful advertising campaign, and it can back up its claims (Image via Shockbyte)

One of the most famous Minecraft server hosts in the industry, Shockbyte has been hosting servers since 2013 and provides plenty of affordable options for admins. Servers are activated immediately upon a subscription's completion, the servers are guaranteed 100% connection uptime, and admins can even enjoy a subdomain in order to advertise their server. This, of course, comes with 24/7 support online and complete DDoS protections, and it offers a wide range of plans starting as cheap as $2.50 per month, testifying to the service's capabilities for almost a decade.

1) Apex Hosting

Apex Hosting has remained a top option for Minecraft hosting for quite some time (Image via Apex Hosting)

Featured in a massive advertising campaign, particularly with content creators including those that create Minecraft content, Apex Hosting has been a top server host for the game for years. Having hosted over 200,000 servers over its lifetime, Apex provides admins with everything they need for their servers to run smoothly. Supporting both Java and Bedrock Editions, Apex also provides the ability to update servers to Minecraft's most current game version in a few clicks.

Apex Hosting features one of the most vast networks, ensuring low latency. Admins can also enjoy huge compatibility for all sorts of modpacks, maps, and plugins, as well as the ability to create a subdomain for their server. It is an all-in-one package with reasonable pricing, a huge support structure, and an array of tools.

