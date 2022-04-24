5 best Minecraft maps to play with your friends in 2022

Multiplayer has kept Minecraft alive and fresh for years, with some of the most revolutionary ideas and maps designed around groups of friends playing together. But in the current age of the game, the amount of maps can seem overwhelming, with seemingly endless choices available to players.

But this choice has an upside: with so many maps and servers out there, dozens, if not more, of unique experiences are waiting to be had with groups of friends and many memories ready to be made.

Minecraft: 5 best maps to play with friends in 2022

5) Elytra Fall

A tunnel on the Elytra Fall map (Image via minecraftmaps.com)

Elytra Fall is a map centered around a multiplayer CTM, or complete the monument, experience combined with an elytra flying map. Players must traverse the map using an elytra to track down the wool blocks needed to finish their monument.

This is perfect for groups of friends with a more competitive edge, as friends will be racing to complete the map as soon as possible. There are 16 tracks, each should take about 1.7 minutes, so all in all, this can be a pretty short map that players can return to over and over again, chasing the quickest time possible.

4) Outbreak 2

The Outbreak 2 map (Image via minecraftmaps.com)

Outbreak 2, as the name implies, is a sequel to the adventure map Outbreak. This map sees players stuck in an abandoned city by the name of Amiro. The group of players, up to eight strong, will need to work together to explore the city, looking for loot as well as clues and knowledge as to the downfall of the city, all the while fighting off hordes of the undead.

3) A Machine for Piglins

An ominous hallway from A Machine for Piglins (Image via minecraftmaps.com)

A Machine for Piglins is an adventure map based on a similar concept to its namesake: A Machine for Pigs. This was the much-maligned sequel to Amnesia: The Dark Descent, known as Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs.

This map features between 30 to 60 minutes of content, ranging from puzzles, parkour rooms, death runs, and best of all, support for multiplayer. Combine brains with friends to see if you can unravel the mystery of the machine for piglins.

2) Payday 2: Endgame

Payday 2 Endgame (Image via minecraftmaps.net)

Anyone familiar with the Payday franchise will recognize this map, as well as its prequel, Payday: The Minecraft Heist. They are effectively attempting to remake the Payday games inside Minecraft, with Payday 2: Endgame featuring seven heists, four of which are adaptations of heists from Payday 2.

Up to four heisters can mask up using a custom resource pack featuring animated textures, custom sounds, mobs, and item shops. Featuring up to three hours of content, anyone looking to drastically change what the game is and see just how far the game can really be pushed should check out Payday 2: Endgame.

1) Skyblock

Skyblock (Image via Mojang)

Skyblock is one of the most iconic survival maps in the game's entire history. It took the survival island concept, which, for those unfamiliar, is the idea of using a set seed for a world that spawns players on an island, which the player then has to stay on for the entirety of the game, to the extreme.

Instead of an honorary system of being on an island with the promise of land in the far distance if needed, Skyblock spawns only the land it wants the player to have access to, with nothing else but the void around.

While it can be played solo or with friends, the resource scarcity and extra potential for mistakes that having additional people can bring, really elevates the Skyblock experience to another level and will make for some unforgettable memories.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi