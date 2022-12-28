What are the best settings for Minecraft 1.19?

Minecraft 1.19 has loads of settings for players to tweak. These settings significantly change how the game looks and sounds.

Several types of settings can be changed to make Minecraft more immersive. Though most of them can easily be set by players based on their preferences, some must be checked before entering a world.

Since players have different machines on which they run Minecraft, their settings can vary. Some players will also be able to use third-party graphics mods like shaders, OptiFine, Sodium, Lithium, etc.

Given below are a few settings that one must tweak before starting their journey in the sandbox game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. Not all the settings have been explored in this article since some are purely based on individual preferences.

Video, accessibility, and other settings that are ideal for Minecraft 1.19

Video settings

Video settings are the most important to tweak in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

The most amount of customization is available in the video settings tab, where players can tweak the game graphics. This is important to tweak in order to achieve smoother gameplay and more FPS.

Render Distance

One of the most important settings to tweak is the render distance. This setting determines the number of chunks loading in front of a player. Increasing or decreasing this setting will have a high impact on the game's FPS.

Hence, the best render distance is around 10 to 15 chunks since players won't be able to see far-off chunks anyway.

Brightness

If players have difficulty seeing clearly in the dark areas of the game, they must increase the brightness to 100%. This will help them traverse through the darkest places in the world.

Max Framerate & Vsync

Players must always set Max Framerate to 'unlimited' since the game will no longer cap FPS. They can also disable 'Vsync' if they do not want to match the FPS to their monitor's refresh rate.

Graphics quality

Players can try different graphics quality settings to see what difference it makes to their FPS. However, the best option is to use the 'Fancy' setting since it offers the best visuals.

FOV settings

FOV can be set to 80 for the best experience in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

FOV is another important aspect of the game. Players should be able to see ample information on their screen with every frame. Hence, they must maintain a wider FOV than the default setting.

The best FOV is 80 since it provides more information without being too weird to look at. However, this can also differ from player to player based on their preference.

Dark pulsing effect in Accessibility settings

Dark pulsing can be turned off from accessibility settings in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Though accessibility settings offer many options to tweak, one of them is extremely useful when dealing with the new Deep Dark biome and the Warden in Minecraft 1.19. In the latest installment, a new darkness effect has been added, which drastically reduces the visibility by pulsing the darkness around the player's FOV.

This pulsing effect can be turned off from the accessibility settings. Players can find the 'darkness pulsing' slider and turn off the effect entirely. Though they will still get the darkness effect from the Warden and sculk shriekers, it will be much less effective.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes