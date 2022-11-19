5 best Minecraft mods for FPS boost

Minecraft is a game where players can create almost anything they can imagine. With huge worlds to explore and extensive builds, sometimes the game can push even the most powerful PCs to their limits.

When this happens, gamers may want to think about improving their FPS to ensure a much smoother gaming experience. FPS (frames per second) is a measure of how well a game runs on a computer. The higher the FPS, the smoother the game will run. Minecraft players will want to make sure they have a high FPS so they can enjoy the game to its fullest.

Improve FPS in Minecraft using these mods

There are a few things that players can do to improve their FPS, such as updating their graphics drivers and making sure that their computer meets the minimum system requirements for the game. Players looking to get the most out of Minecraft should take a little time to improve their FPS.

One of the best ways to improve FPS is with mods. But with so many mods out there, it can be difficult to find which ones are the best. Here are the top five mods players can use to increase their FPS in Minecraft.

1) Optifine

Optifine is one of the most popular mods for Minecraft, and for a good reason. It can dramatically improve a player's FPS and provides many other features and quality-of-life improvements.

Optifine optimizes the game settings and provides players with options to customize their gaming experience. It also adds some graphical enhancements and fixes some bugs. Overall, Optifine is a great mod that can help players get the most out of their Minecraft experience.

2) Fastcraft

There are a few different ways to improve your FPS in Minecraft, and one of them is to install Fastcraft. This mod speeds up the game by caching resources and making some changes to the way the game runs. It reportedly gives players a significant boost in FPS, especially on older computers.

In addition, Fastcraft offers players the following benefits:

TPS / simulation improvements through faster code and better algorithms

Lag spike elimination from world generation, light calculations, and chunk loads

RAM savings of around 200 MB for a decent amount of mods

Faster chunk loading (client/server) and rendering (client)

Faster game startup

Minor network bandwidth reduction in some scenarios

3) BetterFPS

BetterFPS is a great option that helps improve performance by optimizing game mechanics and improving server performance. Additionally, BetterFPS can help reduce lag and improve frame rates.

It does this by making a few changes to how the game runs, such as reducing the time spent rendering chunks and improving the way chunk loading is handled. This can lead to a significant FPS boost on most systems, especially if you are running Minecraft on a lower-end machine.

BetterFPS is one of the most popular mods for the game and is definitely worth trying if you are looking for ways to improve your FPS.

4) Sodium

Sodium, a mod that is very similar to Optifine, allows players to significantly boost their system's performance by offering adjustments to the system and letting players tweak the game settings.

By letting players choose which settings to use, those with a much older or slower system will gain many benefits. In fact, players who use Sodium will often see their FPS jump greatly since it can reduce the amount of clutter and useless textures on the screen. This can be a great way to get better performance out of an older PC.

5) Smooth Boot

The Smooth Boot mod for Minecraft is a mod that promises to make the game's startup smoother and faster. By optimizing the game's startup process, the mod can help reduce loading times and improve overall performance.

In addition, the mod also includes several features and tweaks that can further improve the game's stability and performance.

Overall, the Smooth Boot mod is an essential mod for any player looking to get the most out of their game.

