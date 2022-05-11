10 biggest Minecraft builds in 2022 so far

Minecraft is a game that rewards commitment and tenacity in its players, and it has resulted in some truly impressive massive mega builds that took countless hours of dedication.

Since 2022 began, it's been a great year for Minecraft players who have shared their most massive builds. Players have flocked to social media sites as well as places like Reddit to show off the results of all their hard work and dedication.

Thankfully, we're able to see these creations and appreciate them for what they are, and there are more than a few to note and give credit to, even though there's plenty of time left in 2022.

Minecraft: Awesome mega builds so far this year

10) Demon Skull by GamaBuild

This sinister megabuild is perfect for an eerie mountain pass or evil fortress (Image via u/GamaBuild/Reddit)

Looking particularly sinister even within the confines of Minecraft, this build is about as intimidating as it gets. Built into a mountain range and surrounded by flowing lava, this demonic skull megabuild is treacherous to approach in addition to being well-made.

It might not be the best place to stop and smell the flowers, but the work put into this incredible build is certainly worth noting, at the very least.

9) Hydroponics Lab by Aistan83

Players aren't likely to go hungry anytime soon with this build (Image via u/Aistan83/Reddit)

Typically, Minecraft players build mega builds on the exteriors of their world, but this one is built inside a player's underground base. Featuring a huge number of growable and consumable crops, this hydroponic system incorporates lightning rods to emulate a watering system.

Though lightning rods don't exactly function like that, the build is still incredibly impressive and productive for a player in Survival Mode.

8) Tempest by Sampanyo

Sampanyo built an awe-inspiring ship alongside an equally impressive seascape (Image via u/Sampanyo/Reddit)

Many Minecraft players have made traditional seafaring ships, and Redditor Sampanyo submitted a visually impressive build recently known as Tempest. Not only did he create a gorgeous ship sized at approximately 2,000 blocks long and 256 blocks tall, but he even sculpted the ocean waves it's caught up in.

The amount of detail in the water and seafoam is just as impressive as the ship's decks and sails, and even the ship's interior is fully-lit for an incredibly satisfying visual experience.

7) Unnamed Build by Stratasil

This build may not have a name yet, but it's still magnificent to see (Image via u/Stratasil/Reddit)

With an elaborate golden palace reaching into the sky, this particular Minecraft build hasn't yet been named by its creator. Be that as it may, the incredibly intricate detail used in its construction is absolutely top-notch down to the last intricacies, including pillar carvings and sculpted masks above the entrance.

The block variety improves this build's opulence even further, creating a color combination that goes perfectly with the dark wood and gold accents.

6) Illias by Astrophagy

This build took over a year of work from multiple dedicated builders (Image via u/Astrophagy/Reddit)

A multi-builder project posted by Redditor Astrophagy, this village and walled city, complete with a gorgeous autumnal tree, took well over a year and was something of a bonding experience between its six builders.

Built atop a mountain overlooking a canyon complete with a lake, this build looks like a fantastic place to live and work in-game. Whether players enter the village or the city itself, the amount of loving detail is apparent in every single building and battlement.

5) Frog Town by Pleinair1212

This Eastern-styled build is a great bland of artificial and natural (Image via u/Pleinair1212/Reddit)

Marked by the massive frog statue at its center, this mega-sized Minecraft town incorporates plenty of greenery with its wood and stonework. One of the most impressive implementations aside from the statue itself is the spiraling staircases that lead into the upper buildings of the town, twisting and winding to the higher decks.

Lanterns placed throughout ensure the town remains secure from hostile influences, and players can even spot a little flag work at the top of the town's eastern gate.

4) An Overheated Globe by Zannors

A mega build with an ecologically conscious message (Image via u/Zannors/Reddit)

This Minecraft mega build is as impressive as it can be sad to think about. Created by Redditor Zannors to represent the ravages of climate change, the build is deceptively large and incredibly detailed, especially within the globe itself as well as the detailing of heat particles around the globe's exterior.

Even the glowing symbol at the center of the globe's base is well-detailed. Evocative imagery like this can push players to think about their own real-world surroundings, wondering what they can do to improve the world, even if it's in a small way.

3) Enderman Island by Curasunaya

This build is massive and even uses the likenesses of one of Minecraft's favorite mobs (Image via u/Nayakura8080/Reddit)

Formed by Minecraft YouTuber Curasunaya/Nayakura8080, this build is truly a sight to behold. The base island is built in the likeness of an enderman holding a grass block, but this is only the beginning. Greenery grows along the head and arms of the enderman, with paths tracing up the enderman's arms.

If that wasn't impressive enough, the grass block features a complete village and even a stone quarry. This mega build is gorgeous and might even make for a fun survival island map if Minecraft players recreate it in some form or fashion.

2) Giant Turtle by GracefulPlatypus1

This particular mega build must have an absolutely staggering block count (Image via u/GracefulPlatypus1/Reddit)

A Minecraft build of breathtaking scale and scope, this creation by GracefulPlatypus1 is one of the most impressive of the year by far. Shambling through the water, this turtle's shell is massive enough to house an entire forest atop it, complete with a huge castle keep and an accompanying village.

This build could make for an absolutely excellent survival map, as the turtle is surrounded on all sides by a few chain islands, but mostly by the vastness of the ocean. Minecraft survival map or not, this build is imposing and deserves praise for its dedication.

1) Sea Diary by IamKimchiBoy

This build is the culmination of over three years of painstaking work (Image via u/IamKimchiBoy/Reddit)

Sometimes a Minecraft build is so incredible that you're at a loss for words when you view it. Sea Diary is one such build and arguably the most remarkable build we've seen in 2022 so far. A product of over three years of work, the sprawling aquatic city, complete with coral reefs, underwater forests, and even a whale, is a labor of love to say the very least.

Building something like this even in Creative Mode is incredibly difficult, and that's a huge part of the reason Sea Diary stands as a Minecraft marvel in 2022.

