5 prettiest Minecraft builds using rare ores

Minecraft's rarest ores are often crafted into useful tools or gear, but that doesn't mean they can't be used effectively when employed as decorative building blocks.

To that end, Minecraft's community has employed some of the rarest ores and materials in the game in their builds. This has led to truly breathtaking projects incorporating many precious metals such as gold, diamond, emerald, and even ancient debris.

These projects have made their way online through multiple social media outlets like Reddit, Twitter, Youtube and more. As 2022 has now begun, it doesn't hurt to take a look back at some of the most incredible builds made with precious metals and materials.

Minecraft: Top builds created with precious materials

5) Golden city of Licopolis

Licopolis utilizes plenty of quartz and gold, which go very well together (Image via Mojang)

Created and posted to Imgur by a user named Ekenz, the Golden City of Licopolis is a classical build featuring plenty of gold and quartz within its construction. The many domed portions of the city are supported by quartz pillars, and each building featured is trimmed with gold, including the city's two clock towers.

This build doesn't overuse gold, which makes it a highly appealing accent as opposed to being completely comprised of it, which may have made things look more bland.

4) The Emerald Temple

Emerald isn't just for trading with villagers (Image via Mojang)

Uploaded to Planet Minecraft by the user Nobelios 69, The Emerald Temple is a testament to the ability of emeralds to be used as a building material. Most players utilize emeralds as a currency when trading with villagers, but the vibrant green hue of emerald blocks make for an excellent decoration.

Trimming the hallowed halls of this temple, emerald blocks can be seen throughout, accenting the gem in the centre of the temple.

3) Diablo 3's Gates of Heaven

Though this build is gorgeous, it is mainly made of gold and stone, which is impressive (Image via Mojang)

Posted to Reddit, Imgur, and Planet Minecraft by the user SlyerFire, the iconic gates of heaven from the dungeon crawler Diablo III are on full display. Utilizing mainly stone and gold, these gates give a marble look with golden trim.

One of this build's most intriguing and appealing parts is the centre of the door's apparatus, featuring the blue orb. This orb is made of running water, adding a moving dimension to the build and improving its visual quality further.

2) Yeticraft's Diamond Monument

This build was formed after Minecraft's block of the week announcement (Image via Mojang)

Posted on Twitter by the group Yeticraft, this build is comprised almost entirely of diamonds and is lit by end rods. The shape is somewhat reminiscent of the Imperial City seen in the Elder Scrolls series, but obviously with more sky blue coloration.

Although this build was likely formed in creative mode, it's rare to see a structure so well-made almost purely from diamonds. One can only imagine what this build might cost in diamonds in Survival Mode.

1) The Wizard of Oz's Emerald City

Dorothy certainly isn't in Kansas anymore (Image via Mojang)

Uploaded to Planet Minecraft by the user Bergenco, this build utilizes gold and emeralds to recreate the iconic final location of The Wizard of Oz. This particular build includes the ability to enter the city itself and even head into the Wizard's chambers.

Players can even follow the Yellow Brick Road to the nearby Munchkin village. The amount of love and detail placed into this build shows the sheer amount of emerald and gold used in its construction is considerable.

