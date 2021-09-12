Top 5 things you probably didn't know about turtles in Minecraft

In the pixelated world of Minecraft, players can discover a wide variety of animals. Some animals can be tamed like wolves, cats, and foxes, but most of them are wild and free, such as polar bears, pandas, turtles, etc.

The 1.13 Update Aquatic introduced turtles to Minecraft. It was added to improve the oceans and beaches in the game. Some players may think turtles spawn in water as they are usually found swimming in the oceans, but that's not the case.

Turtles spawn above sand blocks on beaches and then swim into the ocean. This article shares some facts about Minecraft turtles that players may be unaware of.

Turtles in Minecraft

5) The only mob which actually lays eggs in Minecraft

Turtle eggs (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike other mobs, when turtles are bred, they won't directly spawn a baby variant. After breeding, turtles will lay 1-4 eggs on the sand. Turtle eggs will eventually hatch randomly on their own during the daytime.

Chickens also lay eggs, but they drop eggs as an item. Turtle lays the egg on the sand as a block.

4) Attacked by many mobs

Zombies stomping turtle eggs (Image via Minecraft)

There is a reason why turtles prefer to live in water in Minecraft. Baby turtles are attacked by zombies, zombie villagers, husks, drowned, skeletons and strays. They are also preyed on by Nether mobs like blazes, wither skeletons, and zombified piglins.

Like baby turtles, turtle eggs are also attacked by the mobs mentioned above. As turtle eggs are obtainable, players can use turtle eggs to farm mobs attracted to them.

3) Silk Touch is required to mine turtle eggs

Players will need a pickaxe with Silk Touch enchantment for mining turtle eggs in Minecraft. Mining them without this enchantment or using other methods like pistons and gravity blocks will break the turtle eggs.

Leaving eggs alone on the beach will attract hostile mobs who will destroy them. Players can mine them with a Silk Touch pickaxe and keep them in a safe place on sand or red sand.

2) When struck by lightning, turtles drop a bowl.

Turtles can drop bowl (Image via Minecraft)

Lightning strikes damages almost every mob, but some change their appearance and behavior when struck by lightning. Turtles are affected by lightning in a unique way not seen in any other mobs.

When a turtle dies by a lightning strike, it drops a bowl. Players are free to imagine where this bowl comes from.

1) Baby turtles are the smallest mob in Minecraft

Baby turtles (Image via Minecraft)

All mobs differ from each other based on their heights. Some mobs are enormous, while others are just a few pixels. A baby turtle is the smallest mob in Minecraft. Due to their slow speed and tiny body, baby turtles often die from predators.

Players will have to take care of them until they grow up. When a baby turtle grows into an adult turtle, they drop scute. Players can use scute to make a turtle shell or brew turtle master potions.

